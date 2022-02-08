MARBLEHEAD — Public schools serving older grade levels will make masks optional after having recording high vaccination rates, and other communities are hoping to follow suit.
To end last week, three of Marblehead’s five public schools had COVID-19 vaccination rates above 80%, opening up the opportunity for the schools to relax mask policies under the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines.
“The Board of Health has said we operate as an entity governed by DESE, and you’re free to make decisions for the public schools that aren’t under the umbrella of the Marblehead mask mandate,” Marblehead schools Superintendent John Buckey told the Committee at a School Committee meeting last week. “Mask-optional doesn’t mean mask-prohibited. We still strongly encourage mask-wearing.”
To move mask policies away from across-the-board enforcement to strong encouragement, schools must first have at least 80% of staff and students vaccinated. They must then apply for a waiver from the state and attest to the high vaccination rate, something that Buckey said was already submitted and granted for Memorial High, Veterans Memorial Middle and the Village schools.
Several schools around the state join Marblehead in gaining the ability to relax mandates, according to Jacqueline Reis, media relations coordinator for DESE. They include Essex Tech, the Masconomet Regional Middle and High schools, and North Andover High School. Another 27 schools around the state have also been granted waivers, though that only indicates they have the ability to relax the mandate and doesn’t mean they actually have.
”Whether the school actually lifts the mask requirement at that point is up to them,” Reis said. “Some keep the requirement initially but want to have the option.”
Many districts are eager to pick up that option. That includes Beverly and Salem, where leaders are keeping routine tabs on vaccination rates and pulling resources to deliver vaccines to students still in need.
”You hear from teachers and students... everybody is fatigued from wearing masks,” said Steve Zrike, superintendent of Salem Public Schools. “We have to see a higher vaccination rate, and I’d also want to consult with our medical advisers and health officials.
”Now that we’re hopefully on the other side of the surge, the omicron surge, I think these are the kinds of conversations we need to start having,” Zrike continued. “When is the right time? What metrics do we have to hit in order for us to remove masks here in Salem?”
Salem has teamed up with North Shore Community Health to administer vaccine to students 12 and older at the high school. The process involves contacting households with unvaccinated students, getting consent from a parent or guardian, and then following up in-school with the student, according to Zrike.
Specific vaccination rates from Salem’s schools weren’t available Monday, as the district was working on getting new data, according to Zrike. Recently, students from ages 12 to 15 were nearing 70% vaccination, while those aged 16 to 19 were a bit behind them, he said.
Approaching the end of the month in Beverly, the high school was crawling to 74% “as a building, and the middle school is probably around 65 or 66%,” said Suzanne Charochak, superintendent in the Garden City. “We’ve been doing a lot of work. Today, we had an in-school booster clinic for the middle school, where parents can sign a child up — they can consent, and we give them the vaccination during the school day.”
In Beverly’s case, vaccine clinics are run by Cataldo Ambulance. Spots fill up quickly, she said, an indication that parents are jumping at the chance to have children vaccinated.
Beverly’s School Committee would likely hear quickly from the district if a school hits the 80% mark. Those conversations have already begun internally, she said.
At the same time, the orders from DESE establishing the 80% threshold extend through Feb. 28. What comes next has yet to be written, according to Charochak.
”I don’t think any of us know what’s going to happen,” she said, “if it’ll end on that date or be extended.”
That said, there’s still a lot of work to do coming out of January, according to Zrike.
”We’re just still recovering from a very challenging month of January and focused on the distribution of the test-at-home program,” Zrike said. “The hope for everybody is... maybe, sometime this spring. But you’re going to see more and more of this conversation coming up with schools across the state.”
