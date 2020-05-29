Marblehead sex offender accused of violating terms of release

MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead man on probation in one of the first "revenge porn" cases in Massachusetts — photos that were then used to prove sexual assault charges — is back in jail after officials say he again violated his conditions.
Reid Jones, 50, failed to report to his probation officer and missed sex offender and substance abuse treatment sessions during the month of April, a probation officer told a Salem Superior Court judge on Thursday. He was also unable to be located by electronic monitoring.
He was picked up on a warrant by Marblehead police at his 17 Nicholson St. home on Tuesday.
Judge Thomas Drechsler recalled Jones from a hearing last fall after Jones missed another series of sex offender classes.
"At that time, he elected not to report because it was his birthday," Drechsler noted during a hearing Thursday morning.
After six days in custody last November, Jones was put back on probation.
"He had that opportunity," Drechsler said.
But according to a probation officer at the hearing, Jones failed to attend three telephone sessions of the sex offender treatment program he's required to take part in, failed to document participation in any substance abuse treatment, failed to report to his probation officer by phone or text as ordered, and was unable to be tracked by the monitoring bracelet he's required to wear.
This time, the judge said, Jones will be required to spend at least two weeks in custody until a hearing on June 12, where, he said, he's looking for more information from both the probation department and Jones' attorney.
Jones pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges that included rape, indecent assault and battery, photographing a person in the nude and identity fraud, after taking photos of an unconscious acquaintance, including ones depicting sexual acts, then creating a Facebook profile under her name and posting those photos, back in 2011. He was sentenced to five to seven years in prison and released last year on five years of probation.
Jones' current lawyer, Hillary McCamic, urged the judge to release Jones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he's being held in a cell with eight other new inmates at Middleton Jail, and that none have been tested.
McCamic said Jones told her the monitoring bracelet fell off, that he was unable to call right away and then did so from a friend's phone. He then used his economic stimulus check to purchase a new phone, and that he did resume participating in sex offender classes in May.
She disputed the requirement that Jones take part in substance abuse treatment.
The attorney also cited a Supreme Judicial Court regarding detention of probationers for technical violations as opposed to new crimes.
But the judge said he was concerned by the number of alleged violations.
"I'm willing to take another look at this, but I'd like some more information from both sides," said the judge.
Jones is scheduled to be back in court on June 12.
