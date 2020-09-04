MARBLEHEAD — A town resident was among the speakers who recently welcomed first-year and new transfer students to UMass Lowell during the university's 15th annual convocation.
Hannah Casey, a senior at the university majoring in political science, spoke as president of the university's Student Government Association. She shared the importance of her experiences at UMass Lowell and how new students can engage in campus life.
“In college, you’ll meet people who have had drastically different lives and you will be faced with opportunities and challenges you’ve never had before," she said. "You’ll attend classes you love, meet professors who will become your mentors, most importantly, you’ll meet strangers who become your forever best friends. Throughout your time here, you will understand what it means to be a River Hawk and what it means to be ‘united in blue’ and before you realize it, you’ll be walking across the stage to receive your diploma wondering where the time went.
The next four years of your life will be the best you will ever have," Casey said. "Don’t rush them."
Adeja Crearer, a UMass Lowell graduate who is a multimedia journalist and TV producer at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, delivered the keynote address, while Chancellor Jacquie Moloney officially inducted the Class of 2024. This year marked the first time convocation was held virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
