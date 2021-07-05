MARBLEHEAD — The Marblehead Municipal Employees' Union has filed a labor charge against the town over its handling of staff vacancies.
In the complaint, the union accuses the town of changing the workload for two jobs and posting vacancies within the Finance Department before those jobs were officially unionized, despite previously agreeing that the jobs should be union positions.
“The town's position that it was not obligated to bargain over the working conditions of employees it had voluntarily recognized as included in the MMEU bargaining unit constitutes a repudiation of the parties' settlement agreement in violation of the law,” the union writes in the complaint. “Additionally, by increasing the workload of employees who had petitioned for union recognition immediately preceding the workload change, the town retaliated and discriminated against employees in violation of the law.”
The MMEU filed a prohibited practice charge with the state Department of Labor Relations on June 24.
In April, the union sought to represent 10 non-union positions in the town. After the union filed a petition with the state, the town agreed in May to make nine of the positions part of the MMEU.
But in mid-June, the union learned that the town had changed the workloads of some union members in the Finance Department, as well as those of two positions that were slated to become unionized.
According to a statement provided by Town Administrator Jason Silva, town officials had to launch an interim plan to staff the town's payroll office due to a conflux of budget shortfalls and unexpected job vacancies.
Out of two payroll office employees, one position was cut in order to balance the budget. The other employee later resigned, leaving the payroll office unstaffed, the town said.
To staff the office, the town posted two job openings — a payroll specialist and benefits coordinator — before they could be unionized.
Town officials were "hopeful for the union's partnering in developing such a temporary staffing plan," the statement read. "However, the union's leadership refused/failed to assist during this transition period. As a result of the union's conduct, the town developed a plan utilizing non-union town employees in order to ensure that all of the town's valued and hard-working employees, both non-union and union, were timely compensated."
The union disagrees. MMEU President Terri Tauro said town leaders were "bringing in people to do payroll, which is a union position" and not discussing the hires with the union first.
"The MMEU asked to bargain that situation, and the town basically wouldn't bargain. We requested bargaining three times over new job positions that were posted that weren't earmarked as specifically union jobs," Tauro said. "So we asked to bargain over those... and we're not bargaining."
Tauro said the labor charge was filed because "I have a sacred obligation to defend the collective bargaining agreement and its members."
"Disregard for the contract isn't something we can abide by," Tauro said. "There's been a lot of staffing problems in the past three years — lots of jobs being cut, loyal union members. Loyal long-term employees actually have had to hold things up in departments that have just been decimated. It's a long lead-up to these charges needing to be filed."
The town admits that it needs to talk to the union about adding the positions to the MMEU.
"For the record, the town has been meeting with the union president and vice president, as recently as yesterday, for such bargaining and discussions," the statement from July 1 reads.
But posting the jobs couldn't wait for bargaining to wrap up, according to the town. New hires require interviews, time to accept the job offer, in-house training and more — and the need to cut paychecks is immediate.
"The sooner the town posted these two positions, it better served the town and all its employees, both union and non-union," the statement reads.
In the meantime, Tauro said the labor charge remains, and a hearing will likely take place in the fall.
"We always like to work with the town and are counting on the Board of Selectmen to help us through this and work with us," Tauro said. "But we can't seem to find that middle ground anywhere."
