MARBLEHEAD — Residents heading to the polls in the Annual Town Election on Tuesday will be voting for at least one new face on the Board of Selectmen, and deciding contested races for School Committee and Light Commissioner.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., but voters will notice that some polling locations have been changed temporarily due to the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Precincts 1 and 2, which normally vote at the Old Town House and the Masonic Hall, respectively, will now vote at the Village School, 93 Village St.
Precincts 3, 4, and 5 will vote in the field house at Marblehead High, 2 Humphrey St., instead of the Masonic Hall and Marblehead Community Center.
Precinct 6 voters will vote at the Community Center, 10 Humphrey St., as they normally do.
There's a six-way race for five one-year terms on the Board of Selectmen, with longtime Selectman Harry Christensen not running this year.
Incumbents Jackie Belf-Becker, Moses Grader, Judith R. Jacobi and James E. Nye are running for reelection and facing challenges from Pequot Road resident David Glen Depew and Mound Road resident James R. Zisson.
Depew spent four years on the Conservation Commission and 15 years as president of the Marblehead Cliffs Improvement Association, according to his Facebook page. A mechanical engineer, Zisson is a member of the Bell, Coffin, Gerry School Building Committee.
The School Committee has a four-way race for two three-year terms, with incumbents Sarah Jane Gold and Jennifer A. Schaeffner facing a challenge from Emily L. Barron and Catherine R. Martin.
In another contested race, incumbent Municipal Light Commissioner Michael Anthony Tumulty is facing a challenge from Lisa Wolf for a three-year term on the commission that oversees the Marblehead Municipal Electric Light Department.
Races for Moderator, Assessors, Cemetery Commission, Board of Health, Housing Authority, Abbot Public Library Trustees, Planning Board, Recreation and Park Commission and Water and Sewer Commission are uncontested. The Cemetery Commission lacks a candidate for a three-year term and the Water and Sewer Commission has only one candidate, incumbent Thomas Carroll, running with two three-year terms available.