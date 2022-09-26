DANVERS — Community members will walk in solidarity Wednesday to take back a Danvers bridge that was the spot of antisemitic hate.
Residents from around the region are encouraged to take part in the quarter-mile walk, which will start at Danvers Indoor Sports on Andover Street at 5 p.m. and end at the Rail Trail bridge near the McDonalds on Route 114.
That was where a group of individuals wearing masks held a banner from the overpass on Sept. 10, which incorrectly blamed Jewish people for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The group also held the same sign over an overpass in Saugus that day.
“We just cannot let this be normalized,” said Deborah Coltin, the organizer for Wednesday’s walk.
“We can’t just think somebody else is going to stand up against it and let hate have the last word.”
Coltin got the idea to take back the bridge at a community conversation held in Danvers last week. Community members from Danvers and surrounding communities gathered to discuss, reflect and heal from that incident and other recent antisemtic acts in Danvers.
Officials believe the same Neo-Nazis behind the banner also distributed antisemitic pamphlets to homes in Danvers and other North Shore communities in June.
Swastikas were also found in the Holten Richmond Middle School last November and at Danvers High School in December.
Coltin is the executive director of the Lappin Foundation in Beverly, an organization that builds Jewish pride and acceptance on the North Shore.
She worked with Danvers officials following last year’s antisemitic incidents in schools and facilitated a Holocaust symposium for students.
While hateful acts are upsetting to see, locals have come together in unity and love, Coltin said. She saw this happen at last week’s community conversation.
“The town showed up,” Coltin said. “People came and shared, and they listened. I would say there certainly is healing happening.”
Coltin is working with town officials and the Police Department to coordinate Wednesday’s walk. She hopes people from all backgrounds join in.
“There’s always something we can do,” she said. “It’s easier to do nothing, but we have to do something, and I think it’s so important that people march together regardless of their faith background.”
