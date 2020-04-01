Market Basket to limit number of customers 

 Market Basket stores across the state will limit the number of shoppers allowed inside at a time.RYAN MCBRIDE/Staff photo 

 Ryan McBride

SALEM — Beginning Thursday, Market Basket stores across the North Shore will limit the number of people allowed inside each supermarket at a time.

The number of customers allowed in will depend on the size of the store, Joseph Schmidt, Market Basket's operations supervisor, said.

A single entrance and exit will be designated for customers at every store. Each customer will be greeted by an employee who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them. 

Market Basket operates 80 supermarkets in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, with local stores in Danvers, Salem and Middleton.

Tags

Recommended for you