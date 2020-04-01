Market Basket to limit number of customers 

SALEM — Beginning Thursday, Market Basket stores across the North Shore will limit the number of people allowed inside each supermarket at a time.
The number of customers allowed in will depend on the size of the store, Joseph Schmidt, Market Basket's operations supervisor, said.
A single entrance and exit will be designated for customers at every store. Each customer will be greeted by an employee who will clean and sanitize a carriage for them.
Market Basket operates 80 supermarkets in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, with local stores in Danvers, Salem and Middleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.