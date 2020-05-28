DANVERS — McKinnon's Market remained closed for a second day Wednesday after the store announced on Memorial Day that "some" of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The town's public health director said the town was first alerted to a confirmed positive case at the store on Saturday, and that McKinnon's immediately had additional testing done based on the positive test. Within 48 hours of that first positive test, the store had closed, he said.
The town is conducting contact tracing on close contacts of positive cases, Public Health Director Mark Carleo said, which was "less than 10."
Initially, the popular grocery store planned to reopen midweek, but said it now plans to reopen Thursday.
"We are continuing the process of clearing employees to work and setting up enhanced guidelines for workers once they return," a statement on the Holton Street store's website said. "We also want to make sure all employees are safe, happy & healthy! See you on Thursday!"
Eric Boucher, the director of marketing, said the store was closed Wednesday "just in an effort to make sure all employees are tested" and that the store is cleaned and sanitized.
"We will be open tomorrow," Boucher said. The company, which has locations in Everett, Salem, New Hampshire, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, said in a prior statement that employees will have temperature checks and be monitored for symptoms when they return.
The town said on Tuesday that it was not able to confirm specific COVID-19 cases due to privacy concerns, but that officials had been in contact with McKinnon's about its decision to close and conduct a deep cleaning.
Amid speculation by locals on Facebook as to the number of cases, neither the store, nor the town would say exactly how many positive COVID-19 cases there were.
"We have been notified of less than 10 positive cases," Carleo said Wednesday. "McKinnon’s has taken the appropriate steps in compliance with (Massachusetts Department of Public Health) and Danvers Pubic Health, including thoroughly cleaning their store."
"Contact tracing is being done on the positive cases, but it is important to note that per the state’s definition of a 'contact,' simply shopping in a store where a positive case may be present does not meet the criteria (of 15 minutes in close proximity, i.e. within 6 feet)," Carleo said.
The town is not recommending patrons quarantine for 14 days. The town urged residents to wear a mask if they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance, and to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds after.
The initial Monday announcement by McKinnon's caused a stir on social media, with some questioning when the store knew its employees were confirmed positive cases during the busy holiday weekend. Others defended the store's handling of the situation, that people needed to take precautions, and expressed sympathy for the employees who became infected.
Boucher said he cannot address the question about the timing of the store's announcement.
"We are doing what is in the best interest of employees and our customers," he said, also saying he was not at liberty to share how many employees had tested positive.
"It's everywhere," said Danvers resident Sheryl James about the coronavirus, in an interview. James took to Facebook to defend the store, infuriated, she said, that some were asking for names of employees who had tested positive.
"I feel like people are on a witch hunt looking for names," James said.
"I feel bad," she said. "McKinnon's is getting a bad rap."
People have to take precautions on their own, she added.
"You need to take charge of yourself and your family, wear a mask and wash your hands," said James.
Danvers resident Carla King, who for health reasons is concerned about catching COVID-19, said she ducked into McKinnon's on Monday for a few things when she saw it was not too busy, despite hearing rumors of employees testing positive on Sunday. It's been weeks, she said, since she had gone to a grocery store. She had hand sanitizer in her pocket, kept her distance from others and used a self-checkout lane.
"I felt very comfortable going in," she said.
"You have to walk in like you are exposed and take precautions," King said of going about during the pandemic.
The Salem News also requested health inspection reports for McKinnon's for the past five years. Carleo, who used to be the health inspector, said he did not have those records with him while working remotely.
"However, I can say that in my 18 years working for the Danvers Board of Health, McKinnon's has had a good record of safety and cooperation with us," Carleo said.
