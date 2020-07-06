Mary Butler, Salem's first female police chief, to retire July 31

SALEM — Police Chief Mary Butler is retiring after 33 years of service in the police department and five years as its chief.
Butler, 60, announced her decision late Monday morning to retire effective July 31. Butler has been tapped to lead security at Peabody Essex Museum, a position that became available in November and was offered to her in April, she said.
"I knew, at some particular point, I was going to need to leave. You don't get to stay forever. That's not how that works," Butler said. "An opportunity arose, and those don't always come knocking, so I put in for the job."
Mayor Kim Driscoll said Butler first approached her about retirement early in the year, telling her "pre-COVID that she had this other opportunity," Driscoll said.
"I'm grateful that she delayed her departure so we could get through the worst of it," the mayor said. "I'm happy for the chief but sad for the city. She's done a phenomenal job through the department, through so many positive changes, and I'd love to have her leading through the next positive change."
Capt. Dennis King will serve as acting chief as the city searches for a replacement.
In her new role at Peabody Essex, Butler will report to Bob Monk, the museum's chief of security, facilities, operations and planning.
"Mary was selected primarily because of her credentials," Monk said. "She's had a very accomplished and distinguished career in the police, working her way up from patrolwoman to chief."
He said Butler's connections to Salem and knowledge of the community was "very important to the museum going forward."
"She'll bring that important local connection to security going forward, particularly at this point in time when PEM, as with many other museums, is moving toward a more visitor-centric approach to the delivery of in-gallery services," Monk said.
The city's first female police chief, Butler joined the Salem Police Department in 1987. Since then, she has overseen the patrol division and the community impact unit as a lieutenant, served as public information officer and detective, and worked as administrative aide to former Chief Robert St. Pierre. She was appointed chief in 2015.
Butler worked with St. Pierre directly for more than 14 years, until his retirement.
"When there were problems in the department, they'd go to her, and she'd come to me, or if she was picking up vibes of something that wasn't going well in the community, she'd come to me," St. Pierre said. "I appreciated it, because sometimes, you might be the boss and might know it all, but I didn't know it all, and she was always willing to say that."
St. Pierre also noted the drop in arrests over the last several Halloweens in the city, attributing it to Butler's leadership.
"Over the last three or four years, the city has just gotten bigger. Everything has gotten bigger and bigger, including downtown and the Halloween celebrations," St. Pierre said. "She had no trouble managing Halloween and keeping things peaceful."
State Rep. Paul Tucker, who led the police department from 2009 to 2014, said Butler has set a high bar for her successor.
"It's a job you put your heart and soul into, and you want to see the person that succeeds you not only do well, you want to see them take it even beyond," Tucker said. "Bob St. Pierre built a good foundation for me to build upon, and she has done a great job with the one I built."
Monk declined to say what Butler will make in her new position, which she will earn alongside her pension. It's unclear what her pension and her vacation and sick leave buyback will be — those calculations were not available as of Monday afternoon. It's also not clear when Butler filed for retirement with the city's Retirement Board. Butler's salary was listed as $165,948.52 in the city's fiscal 2021 budget.
Butler's announcement comes as growing civil unrest over police brutality against people of color has sparked protests across the country, including in Salem. In particular, June was a difficult month for Salem police. Demonstrators called for the termination of police Sgt. Kate Stephens, who was demoted and faced other disciplinary measures after misusing the department's Twitter account. And on June 25, longtime Officer Dana Mazola was killed in a car crash while he was off-duty.
Butler had also been quiet amid court proceedings against her ex-husband Brian Butler, a former police officer who was convicted of sexually assaulting a man in protective custody at the Salem police station in 2016.
Butler said none of these matters factored into her decision to retire.
"The bottom line is (retirement is) still a tough decision. I'm still torn with the decision, but I also know it's time to be able to go," Butler said. "None of those things have been or are easy. They've certainly created a sometimes difficult dynamic in terms of trying to run a police department and trying to do it the best you can, but the focus has to be on what's the next right thing to do, and that's the important piece."
