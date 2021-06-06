BOXFORD — Masconomet High School graduated 282 students Friday evening and as has been the case for much of the world over the past year, COVID-19 loomed large.
The school doesn’t select valedoctorians or salutatorians, but four students spoke during the exercises.
Graduate Gillian Brown spoke of the “blur” of recent years and the influences students have been on each other.
Senior Maria Koutoulas said, “We have all taken heavy hits (this year), but we have come out 20 times stronger.”
“We are go-getters,” she told her fellow graduates. “Never forget that.”
Graduate Oliva Dunham spoke of how different each student is from anyone else in the class, but the strength they found in learning to work together in teams.
Senior Trent Bunker urged students to approach life in the matter President Theodore Roosevelt espoused. “Let’s all dare mighty things,” the student speaker said.
In words that seemed to resonate with his peers as well as the audience under a mammoth tent, he said he wouldn’t list the was COVID-19 had affected the last year, singling out each particular effect he wasn’t going to mention.
Superintendent Michael Harvey praised students for “your willingness to get involved, to help make the best of the situation.”
Principal Peter Delani thanked not only students, but workers in information technology for pulling off a graduation whose details were unclear until recently. “A graduation is challenging to plan for, even in a normal environment,” he noted.
Delani told the crowd the changes in teaching and learning wrought by the initial closing of in-person instruction in March 2020 “revealed our weaknesses, our strengths, our resilience and our fragility.”
And Delani, who is retiring this year, told students: “Most of the time in life, you’ve got to do it on your own.” But he added: work “for yourself and the person next to you.”
