BOXFORD — Parents of Masconomet Regional High School athletes are questioning why the school's athletic fees are so high, with one parent saying it will cost him $20,000 for his three daughters to play sports before they graduate.
"Twenty thousand dollars for public high school sports is insane," Keith Bovardi told the School Committee's budget subcommittee in a Zoom meeting Wednesday night. "It's absolutely insane."
Athletic fees at Masconomet range from $300 to $1,050 per student depending on the sport. The $1,050 fee to play hockey is more than triple the fee at some other schools, such as the $315 fee at Beverly High School.
Parents pointed out that several other schools have family maximums to avoid families with multiple children who play sports from having to pay exorbitant costs. Masconomet does not have a cap.
"I have paid tens of thousands of dollars for my three daughters to go through Masco," Darcia Tremblay told the subcommittee. "As a taxpaying resident of Topsfield I find that extremely unacceptable. We want a family cap. That's what we're fighting for."
Zillie Bhuju, the chair of the budget subcommittee, said athletic fees at Masco are rooted in a decision made by the School Committee during a budget crisis in 2003. At that time, the committee decided that the fees would cover 60% of the athletic department's budget.
The School Committee has since lowered that share to 55%. But the fees were actually raised in 2019 due to an increase in transportation costs and the addition of coaches' salaries and apparel that had previously been paid for by boosters groups, according to information on the school district's website.
Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey Sands said user fees now fund about $550,000 of the school's nearly $1 million athletic operating budget.
"How come we are so out of whack?" Bovardi said. "Why are we the only community saying our taxpayer dollars are not able to fund more of our athletic department."
Bovardi asked if the fees could be lowered, considering that schools are playing abbreviated seasons due to the pandemic and have fewer costs, such as transportation.
School Committee member Kosta Prentakis said the district will have to find the money from somewhere else if the athletic fees are reduced.
"I don't think it's feasible to ask the taxpayers to pay more," he said.
Another School Committee member, Kristen DeMarco, also asked where the money would come from if athletic fees are cut.
"I don't think this is the time to go to our towns and say, 'Instead of putting this money on people who are playing sports we're going to put it on everybody,'" she said. "There's a whole lot more in the entire budget landscape than how do we find another $50,000 to $100,000."
Bhuju said the School Committee wasn't planning to look at athletic fees in great depth until next fall. But she said she welcomed the interest of parents and would like to work with them on the issue.
Bhuju added that she would not work with anyone who sends threatening emails, which she said has happened.
"I'm under no obligation to collaborate with someone who uses a threatening tone," she said.
School Committee member Tasha Cooper said the committee previously talked about athletic fees for a year and no members of the public attended the meetings.
"I think we can only win by meeting with other people," Cooper said. "We're volunteers here. We're always looking for more ideas."
