BOSTON — State health officials want to make emergency rules requiring masks or face coverings permanent as they brace for a possible second wave of coronavirus infections.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order in early May requiring face coverings in public where social distancing isn't possible as part of a raft of regulations to prevent spread of the virus, but the rules are only temporary.
Last month, the state Public Health Council voted to approve permanent rules on face coverings but the requirements aren't yet on the books. They must go before a public hearing, which is scheduled to be held virtually next Friday.
To be sure, the proposed regulations closely mirror the emergency rules. They would require face masks or coverings be worn at all times in public where a person can't maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Children under 2 years old and people with disabilities and medical conditions would be exempt from the rules.
Unlike the state's interim rules, the new regulations would give parents discretion to not put face coverings on children 5 years old or younger.
Businesses would be allowed to deny entry to anyone who isn't wearing a face covering, unless they are exempted. Residents are also required to wear a face covering at all times when using taxis, limousines, ride-hailing services or public transit.
Masks and homemade face coverings act as a barrier for respiratory droplets that can be propelled into the air as an infected person coughs, shouts or sneezes.
Medical experts say face coverings are among the most effective personal protective measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We're one of the few states where the COVID-19 numbers are going down," said Dr. Jarone Lee, a critical care physician and director of an intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. "And that's due, in large part, to our social distancing and mask requirements."
On Tuesday, the state reported 203 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, continuing a downward trend. To date, there has been 105,986 cases and 8,125 deaths.
Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School for Public Health, has pushed for a nationwide mask requirement and said personal protective measures are crucial to preventing infection until a vaccine is developed and becomes widely available.
"We're in the sixth month of the worst pandemic this country has seen in a century, and we still don't have a cure or a vaccine yet," he said. "So until the Federal Drug Administration approves one, masks are the best vaccine we have."
Nationally, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are reaching record highs this week, driven in part by hot spot states like Florida, Arizona and Texas.
The virus resurgence has prompted leaders in several states to re-impose mask wearing requirements that had previously been lifted as part of reopening plans.
New mask requirements are creating rifts between officials who want to require face coverings and those, mostly conservatives, who oppose such measures.
On Tuesday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said the country could get the spread of the virus "under control" within a matter of weeks if everyone wore face coverings.
"If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I think in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control," Redfield told reporters.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
The state Department of Public Health will hold an online public hearing Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. to take testimony on making the statewide mask mandate a permanent regulation.
Anyone who plans to speak during the hearing should email their testimony to reg.testimony@state.ma.us.
Here's how to participate in the hearing:
Video: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81650363286
Dial in: 646-558-8656
Passcode: 816 5036 3286