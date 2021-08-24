SALEM — The masks are back, bringing with them mixed emotions as tourist traffic climbs in Salem for the first otherwise unrestricted Haunted Happenings season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Monday, face masks were required in all Salem businesses and government buildings for all people, regardless of vaccination status. The order on businesses continues until Nov. 13, two weeks after Halloween, and a similar expectation has been communicated to city boards that all meetings until late into the fall should be remote only. Masks are also required inside all Salem schools this year.
Other restrictions from 2020 — including early closing hours, capacity limits and efforts at the state and local level to discourage visitors — aren't expected for this coming season, though some events have changed to accommodate pandemic safety.
The return of indoor mask requirements on Monday only saw a couple of complaints lodged with the city's Board of Health over compliance issues, according to health agent Dave Greenbaum. The reports came from residents who saw folks unmasked in businesses and called them in — a common practice in 2020 that city officials appreciated.
"We received a couple complaints, but nothing serious, and we responded to those and have been supplying masks and signage to businesses," he said. "A lot of them were ready to go based upon last year, but there was a good amount that reached out. We've supplied masks and signage to a dozen businesses so far, and we have a supply. We can certainly help people out if they need them."
Yet another wave of COVID-19 is continuing to spread through the U.S., largely due to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. The infection has turned the world's pandemic response on its head, in part because vaccinated people can still spread the virus without showing any signs of illness.
Case counts continue to rise in Salem, where as of July 31, the city had 40 new cases in the past 14 days and 6.3 new cases daily per 100,000 residents. The warning level rose from green to yellow by Aug. 14, however, when the rate of positive tests and new cases per day both triggered the upgrade in status.
"We're still seeing cases rise," Greenbaum said. "They're definitely on the increase."
The situation has put some businesses in an awkward position, particularly restaurants where patrons must now mask up indoors unless they're actively eating or drinking. That includes Diane Wolf, owner of Lobster Shanty and Wolf Next Door Coffee, who on Aug. 4 shared a post on social media that indicated she was "feeling hopeless."
"The day I wrote that, I was just reading more and more about the delta variant," Wolf said. "I was like, 'the mask mandate is coming. I can feel it.' And I was getting pre-exhausted thinking about it. At this point, people either will wear a mask because they get it, or they won't."
Wolf said she is fully behind the mask mandate and encouraged the Board of Health to call the shot before it ultimately did. But having to wear a mask isn't the issue, she explained. The problem is people who are confrontational about not wearing it.
"The regular customers are great," Wolf's post read. "But there are just those outliers who want to fight about it constantly. Being always on your guard is too much."
Mask requirements, though she supports them, "make us have to be the bad guy," she said. "And I agree with it, so it's easier for me to enforce in some ways — but it must be really hard to enforce for those who don't."
Steve Feldmann, owner of Gulu-Gulu Cafe and Flying Saucer Pizza, said there isn't much changing on his end since staff are vaccinated and most have been wearing masks anyway.
"Everyone is expecting push-back from tourists coming into the restaurants unmasked, but it is what it is," Feldmann said. "Hopefully, the majority of people will be cool and not give our staff a hard time."
In places like retail stores, there aren't eating and drinking policies to let the masks come off. Some stores reported few issues with that in 2020, while others established rafts of rules and barriers to protect employees and customers.
Vampfangs, on Essex Street, capitalized on the restrictions by working the requirements and warnings into the store's branding. Embroidered masks — some with custom designs and others variations in color — had customers buying extra pairs to match masks to outfits.
"We've always done signage that's always on-brand for us," said Benjamin Addam, who co-owns the business with his business partner Alexis Pharae. "We understand people are traveling here from all over the country and have different perspectives on masks, but last year, even at the height of things, we handled it with compassion and empathy, and we found it netted great results for us."
But there's one element to Vampfangs' business that may be complicated by the mask mandate: Events, namely the one-day Vampire Salon this weekend and the three-day Salem Vampire Ball in the middle of October, which will fully book Hawthorne Hotel and close public access for the hotel. This weekend's Salon is expected to draw about 120 people to Salem on Saturday night, while the October weekend is at 700 tickets.
The mask mandate, however, may not change the atmosphere of the events that much.
"We’re going to handle the events down at the Hawthorne much in the same way," Addam said. "We’ve always had a hospitality team that has been on hand that cruises the events. They’re always there for customer and guest support. So for these events, for the Salon that’s coming up in Saturday and the ball that’s happening in October, we‘re taking the same approach: Adding the mask responsibility and mask reminders to what we’re asking our hospitality team to do."
