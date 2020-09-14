SWAMPSCOTT — The Board of Health has enacted mandatory mask zones in four places around Swampscott that attract many people.
Masks are now required at:
Humphrey Street from Shelton Road to the Lynn line
Puritan Road from the beginning (near the Fish House) to Puritan Lane
The regions surrounding the MBTA Train Station
The Vinnin Square Shopping District: Along Paradise Road from the Salem line to 330 Paradise Road. This zone also includes all shopping and food areas and entries from Essex Street.
“The most powerful thing we can do to help protect the citizens of Swampscott is to wear a mask," said Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald in a statement. “In these key areas, where we want to see the public enjoy our waterfront, our commercial districts, and our transportation resources, we are requiring people to wear masks to ensure that we can sustain a safe and healthy environment.”
Masks are not required for children under the age of 2 years old or for those for whom a mask would cause impairment due to an existing health condition. People seated outdoors at a restaurant or who are inside a private vehicle do not have to wear masks. Signs will be posted to remind people of the order.
The Board of Health passed the mask order unanimously.
“We have targeted these key areas to ensure that mask-wearing is observed at all times, but also don’t want people to lose sight of the fact that masks are still required throughout town in any case where you cannot maintain a social distancing of 6 feet," said Board of Health Chairman Marianne Hartmann in a statement. "Please don’t leave your house without your mask. You’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting others.”
||||