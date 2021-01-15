BOSTON — New claims for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts ticked up again last week as as the coronavirus continues to hammer the state's economy.
At least 31,116 new unemployment claims were filed for the week that ended Jan. 9 — an increase of 4,746 from the prior week — according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
Another 4,670 new claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which covers workers ineligible for regular unemployment benefits.
That’s a decline of about 50 claims from the previous week.
Nationally, about 965,000 new jobless claims were filed last week, a rise of about 181,000 claims from the previous week, the highest total since August, according to the Labor Department.
Continuing claims — which are considered a barometer of the unemployment situation — increased to 5.27 million nationally, the labor department said.
Overall, the total number of people now receiving state or federal unemployment benefits dropped to 18.4 million.
In New Hampshire, the number of new jobless claims fell by 1,865 last week to 3,067. The number of new claims for federal Pandemic Assistance was also lower.
Massachusetts has paid out more than $5.3 billion in unemployment benefits through the end of October, according to state data. That’s nearly five times as much as during the same period in 2019.
The state's unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in November, but tens of thousands of workers remain idle amid ongoing economic fallout of the pandemic. (In New Hampshire, the unemployment rate dipped below 4% in the same month.)
Meanwhile, officials in Massachusetts are seeking about $188 million in "overpayments" from more than 78,000 workers whom they say received excess jobless benefits during the pandemic.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
