DANVERS — Only a few months ago, folks were waking up before the crack of dawn in order to try and secure a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Danvers DoubleTree Hotel. Since Curative, a health care startup, opened the mass vaccination site in February, thousands of people have received vaccines in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom.
But as of June 30, the DoubleTree is no longer a vaccination super site.
“I enjoyed myself when it was busy,” said Karyn Rossacci, the director of nursing at the Danvers clinic. “But today, it's bittersweet, right? It's sad because people are not going to be with us anymore and that we're not going to be here, but honestly, we just kicked butt and vaccinated so many people. We're leaving today because we did a good job, not because we are failures.”
Standing in the North Shore Ballroom — where the clinic was relocated when the number of appointments began to dwindle — Curative and hotel staff said they are proud of the role they’ve played in vaccinating the North Shore. They said they are looking forward to continuing their work in the community.
According to Rossacci, the DoubleTree site was vaccinating between 2,400 and 2,800 per day only several weeks ago. The past couple of weeks, though, less than 100 people have been coming through the doors of the DoubleTree to get the shot, she said.
Tracy Cassidy, a Curative employee who works in communications and community relations, said even though fewer people are seeking out vaccines at super sites, there is still work to be done. The DoubleTree clinic is closing, she said, but Curative will still be active on the North Shore and distributing vaccines.
“Unfortunately, the work is not done because there are still people who are trying to access the vaccine, and for a number of different reasons can't. So we are working on a mobile piece that we will continue to work on, and it is really important,” she said, explaining that Curative will be partnering with local communities and businesses to set up pop-up vaccination clinics.
The pop-up clinics, Cassidy said, will focus on reaching people who have encountered roadblocks to receiving the vaccine including lack of transportation, vaccine hesitancy, and scheduling conflicts.
“I'm happy that Danvers can close because we vaccinated a lot of people,” Cassidy said. “But now we need to go find the people who aren't vaccinated.”
Wiping tears from her eyes, Cassidy said she is incredibly grateful to have been a part of the vaccine effort.
“It was really special when some of the people who were having trouble accessing vaccines finally got to us, and and they wouldn't be so grateful that we were here,” she said. “And that it was such a positive experience. You know, in the beginning, it was hard to get appointments, and so when they got here, they were stressed out about it. I could see somebody who was struggling, and I would walk them in and sit with them in the room and walk them to the table. It was just very gratifying to be able to help them get through that process.”
Kelly Maschok, a deputy program manager for Curative in Massachusetts, said her favorite part of the past few months has been “just being a part of this whole thing.”
“Just being there to ease that burden, and during somewhat of a bad time, getting to do something good and for the greater good,” she said.
The hotel's general manager Andrew Dunn said even though it will be a relief to go back to some form of normalcy, he is proud to have partnered with Curative and the state.
"I am super proud to be associated with this effort and to be able to help facilitate vaccinations," Dunn said. "Helping the health of the Commonwealth and of the nation — it is a historic moment in time. "
Rossacci, the nurse, also said she was honored to have been a part of the vaccination effort.
“I gave up a really solid job to come here for a few months because I just wanted to be able to tell my grandkids that I helped during COVID,” she said, explaining that she was previously working as a consultant for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. “I know it sounds cliche, but I think all nurses say we do it because we want to help people. If you didn't want to help people, we wouldn't have gone into the field. That's really what it's all about — helping the underserved.”
