SALEM — The city is in the midst of developing a master plan for its largest cemetery.
The plan will guide future improvements, expansion, and long-term management of Greenlawn Cemetery, the 55-acre historic cemetery on Orne Street. A virtual public meeting on the plan is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Dating to 1807, Greenlawn was enlarged in the mid-19th century. The property was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places and is accredited as a Level 1 Arboretum, the first publicly owned cemetery in the state to earn this designation.
To attend the public meeting via Zoom, enter meeting ID 81084864274, passcode 225213. For more information about the master plan process, visit www.preservingsalem.com/greenlawn-cemetery-master-plan or contact cemetery superintendent Bob LeBlanc at rleblanc@salem.com.