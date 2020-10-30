May hopes to be conservative voice on Beacon Hill

Editor’s note: This is the final of five profiles on the candidates for 13th Essex District state representative.
PEABODY — Robert “Bob” May always felt his community would benefit from having a Republican representative in the state Legislature, and this past year he said the stars aligned and allowed him to run for office for the first time.
“I’ve always had an interest in politics, but between starting and growing a small business and raising a family, I never had the opportunity to take action on that,” said May, 58, who lives in West Peabody and owns TechSource Thermal Solutions in Newburyport.
May hopes to represent the people of the 13th Essex District as a conservative Republican voice on Beacon Hill, he said.
Watching Republican challengers to Democrat Ted Speliotis, at times come close to an upset over the longtime incumbent, in recent years also inspired May to run, he said. In 2010, Selectman Dan Bennett came within 500 votes of Speliotis. In 2014, Tom Lyons also gave him a tight race.
“That kept reinforcing my belief that the district was yearning for a conservative voice,” May said. “There’s an old saying attributed to an ancient Jewish rabbi, ‘If not me then who, and if not now then when?’”
Speliotis’ decision earlier this year to retire from the Legislature at the end of his term generated a complicated five-way race for his seat in the 13th Essex, which represents Danvers, West Peabody, and part of Middleton.
May is the Republican candidate in the race and is running against Democrat and former Rep. Sally Kerans, of Danvers, as well as three candidates with no party affiliation: Local attorney Jason Guida, of Danvers; former district coordinator for Speliotis and Danvers resident, Bill Bates; and food industry entrepreneur Chris Keohane, of Danvers.
May said one of the main topics he hopes to address is how to help police officers feel supported in the communities they serve.
“I think right now still the biggest issue on everyone’s minds is supporting law enforcement,” he said. “The police reform bill that eliminated qualified immunity for our brave men and women in law enforcement has some very serious unintended consequences that we are already seeing take effect now.”
May added that if the bill passes, he believes it could potentially have an impact on whether or not current police officers will want to stay in law enforcement and the amount of people who choose to pursue law enforcement in the future.
He also said that if elected, he would vote in ways that reflect his pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and fiscally conservative views.
May, who has a bachelor’s degree in business from University of Massachusetts Lowell and an MBA in finance from Northeastern University, said despite his lack of experience holding public office, his educational and professional background have prepared him to represent the district in the Legislature.
“The mechanical engineering background gave me the ability to address problems analytically in a very binary sense,” May said. “Looking at the starting point and the end point and seeing if programs and policies measure up to a predetermined success factor.”
May also said he hopes to inspire other conservative voices to run for office in the area.
“My biggest hope is to look back and say I was there at the start of something,” he said. “I was just a regular engineer and businessman who decided to step up and run for state rep, and I hope to encourage others to do the same. I want this to be the start of something where we actually have a voice.”
