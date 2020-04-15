BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill has appointed the assistant planner to take over as the city's director of planning and development.
Darlene Wynne will replace Aaron Clausen, who has moved on to become city planner in Lynn. Wynne's appointment is subject to approval by the City Council.
Wynne has been the assistant planner for five years and is ready to step into the top spot in the department, Cahill said.
"We all know Darlene well," Cahill said. "She's a tremendously talented professional. I would periodically say to Aaron, 'I hope we don't lose Darlene soon, because at some point she's going to be in charge of her own department.'"
Clausen served as Beverly's planner for six years, a period of considerable development in the city centered around the train station on Rantoul Street. Cahill said the city developed planning documents that covered several areas during Clausen's tenure, ranging from coastal resiliency to housing to a new master plan that is nearing completion.
"Lynn hasn't had a planner or a planning department in a number of years," Cahill said. "It's a very proud city that has some significant needs, and I think Aaron is viewing it as the opportunity of a career to help bring about the resurgence of a great community over there. He's done amazing work for us. He's a real consummate professional and somebody who cared deeply about doing things the right way."
Wynne, 41, has 18 years of professional experience in land use planning and zoning, land use economic and real estate analysis, and environmental permitting. She has a masters of city planning from MIT's Department of Urban Studies and Planning, and a bachelor's degree with a focus on architectural studies from Connecticut College.
Wynne was raised in Wenham, and she and her family live in Beverly.
"I'm really honored that the mayor wanted to promote me to this position," she said. "I appreciate the confidence he has in me to do this job. I'm excited, and given the current time I know there are unique challenges we're going to have to face."
Wynne's salary would be $107,000, the same as Clausen's, Cahill said. The City Council is scheduled to vote on Wynne's appointment at its next meeting on April 27.
