PEABODY — The city is trying to jump start the reopening of businesses shuttered or hobbled during the pandemic, with the mayor looking to fast-track the process to allow restaurants to provide outdoor seating.
The city's reopening committee, which includes the mayor's office, health director and several other city department heads, is working on reopening both City Hall and city businesses, in keeping with the governor's safety guidelines. And officials have been focusing on restaurants, with a separate subcommittee working on those guidelines.
On Wednesday, Bettencourt spoke with Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Daigle and Peabody Main Streets President Deanne Healey, as well as representatives of a couple of downtown restaurants, with a focus on helping restaurants by allowing outdoor seating not only in Peabody Square, but at establishments at the Northshore Mall and along Route 1 and Route 114.
Outdoor seating downtown is going to be tricky because of the lack of sidewalk space.
"They are going to have to be creative to have space down there," the mayor said.
Bettencourt said he plans to go to the City Council Thursday night to ask to set up a special meeting next week so that the council might grant his office the authority to approve outdoor seating on a temporary basis. Currently, the council maintains the authority to issue licenses for outdoor dining.
The idea is this could cut a lot of red tape for businesses by having his office get appropriate approvals from police, fire and the Board of Health and others.
"That would eliminate a lot of the obstacles and hurdles," Bettencourt said. This measure would sunset Nov. 1.
Downtown, the city is looking at using parking lots, sidewalks and places such as the courthouse plaza and an open plaza in front of Sports Collectibles as possible outdoor dining spots.
As for the city's largest taxpayer, the Northshore Mall, Bettencourt said he does not know when it may reopen, but city departments have been meeting regularly with mall manager Mark Whiting. He said the mall is taking the steps and doing the planning to make sure to meet the governor's guidelines on reopening.
Daigle said there is still a lot of confusion about the next steps. Restaurants are anxious about how patrons might return. Hair and beauty salons, which have been allowed to reopen, are taking precautions as they welcome back customers.
"Everyone has got a different take and perspective," she said.
The City Council is scheduled to meet via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
