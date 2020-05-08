SALEM — City officials believe they aren't playing catch-up anymore on the effects of COVID-19 in Salem and can begin to look toward the future.
However, they say residents shouldn't expect any of the long list of restrictions that have been in place during the pandemic to be lifted before the middle of the month, at the earliest.
"I think I've described it as building and flying — at the same time — a lot of things, and we've settled into that mode," Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a live-streamed interview with The Salem News Thursday morning. "It's like two minutes to go with a tied game every single day, but mostly good stuff."
To this point, city government is largely working remotely and doing so fluidly, according to Driscoll.
"It felt like last week, many things were falling in line. Many people had their routines down," she said. "We're actually really productive. There's a lot of good work going on, so we're also trying to understand what are some of the things we want to keep post-COVID, because there's certainly some benefit coming out of this. Does everyone need to be in the building? Do we all need to be driving on the road?"
But it's unclear where things are heading for Massachusetts, even as discussions on reopening play out across the country and some states are in the process of lifting lock-down restrictions.
Most recently, Gov. Charlie Baker extended the state shutdown to May 18 and, as of this past Wednesday, required everyone to wear face coverings in public if social distancing wasn't possible. Baker has said plans are in motion to reopen some segments of the state's economy by that time, but that will be heavily influenced by certain metrics — such as new coronavirus cases, deaths, testing and hospitalizations — continuing to move in the right direction.
"Our goal would be to understand where the goalposts are on May 18. I don't think it's going to be a flip of the switch...but I think we'll have a pretty good understanding," Driscoll said. "We're going to need PPE. We're probably going to want to expand outdoor dining and outdoor retail to allow for greater capacity, because your occupancy limits will probably be diminished."
A lot of that will rely on partnerships between the city and all of its businesses and nonprofits, according to the mayor.
"Walmart wants to start doing testing, a drive-through testing model," she said. "That'll be potentially another component to this, and obviously we also have North Shore Medical Center and the Community Health Center."
But the biggest wildcard remains the tourism industry, which has become a staple of Salem's economy. While 2020 was anticipated to be a massive year for Halloween and tourism — pre-COVID-19 — Driscoll doesn't believe big crowds will be making trips to the Witch City this year after all.
"We aren't anticipating we're going to have a big, robust tourist year. I wish that wasn't the case," she said. "But unfortunately, we're in a pandemic, and the ability for people to travel is going to be really hampered by that."
