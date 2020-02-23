PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt took a 19-mile ride to Boston last Tuesday afternoon to hand-deliver a packet of 60 letters and a petition with 380 signatures to MassHousing opposing a 133-condominium project at the former J.B. Thomas hospital site at 15 King St.
Bettencourt and his chief of staff, Chris Ryder, delivered the packet in time to meet a Feb. 18 deadline for comments on the project.
Bettencourt's special delivery followed a community meeting at City Hall in late January during which he urged residents and city officials to write letters and sign the petition opposing King's Residences, which the city and neighbors view as far too large for a neighborhood zoned for single and two-family homes.
A developer is proposing to tear down the vacant hospital buildings and replace them with three five-story buildings with a mix of market-rate and affordable condos with 213 parking spaces on a little more than 3 acres.
Bettencourt shared the news of his delivery in a post on Facebook. He noted the letters came from residents and city officials who described how the project would hurt the King Street neighborhood "and the city as a whole."
"Also included," he wrote, "were petitions signed by 380 people whose quality of life will be directly impacted by a development far too big in size and scope."
"We are united in our opposition to this proposal and together our voices will be heard," Bettencourt said.
The developer, Hemisphere Development Group LLC of Boston, and its affiliated company, HDG King Street LLC, are seeking a project eligibility letter from MassHousing, which has regulatory oversight of the development under Chapter 40B, which allows developers to bypass most local zoning rules in communities with less than 10% of its housing inventory deemed affordable.
A spokesman for developer Al Maiorino, said project managers gathered 209 signatures on a petition in favor of King's Residences during the course of 24 hours, while also providing MassHousing with 34 letters and emails in support of the project.
"This proposal will bring an aesthetic transformation to clean up an eyesore, create jobs and generate significant tax revenue to help promote economic development for years to come," read Hemisphere's petition. "Doing nothing will only cause the site to deteriorate even more."
The developer is seeking a comprehensive permit under Chapter 40B, which would allow it to bypass many zoning requirements for height, parking and density, in exchange for the creation of affordable housing, in this case, 25% of the 133 condos, which works out to be 34 affordable units. The project would have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment-style condos.
The city's inclusionary zoning requirement for large housing projects requires only a 15% affordability component, meaning that as a 40B development, it would create 14 more affordable condos than city zoning requires. Peabody's subsidized housing inventory stands at just under the state's 10% threshold. Communities at or above this threshold are better able to fend off developments under 40B.
Developers say their proposal responds to the city's draft housing production plan, which calls for the creation of more affordable housing.
The project is different than a 110-senior condo proposal developers had proposed last year, but withdrew amid opposition.
Reaction to this latest proposal within the Emerson Park neighborhood was on display last Monday night when more than 100 residents and several city councilors packed a meeting in the social hall at St. John Lutheran Church. The meeting was called by Ellsworth Road resident and School Committee member Jarrod Hochman.
Neighbors fretted that so many new residents could soak up parking spots, congest already heavily trafficked roads and overwhelm the 450-student Center Elementary School, which is already at capacity and in "deplorable condition," according to a letter from the School Committee. The city is also concerned with a strain on infrastructure, such as water and sewer lines and sidewalks.
Signs against "overdevelopment" have sprouted in the neighborhood, and at Hochman's suggestion, neighbors collected money to pay for a $500 filing fee to create a limited liability corporation that could become a party to a legal appeal if there is one.
A number of officials also wrote in opposition, including state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, state Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, the City Council, the School Committee, Councilors-at-large Anne Manning-Martin and Ryan Melville; School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne; police Chief Tom Griffin; fire Chief Joe Daly; Director of Public Services Bob LaBossiere; and Center School Principal Jacqui Orphanos. Ward 4 Councilor Ed Charest said he also wrote in opposition.
"The proposed scale and density included in the King's Residences' application is significantly greater than what many had envisioned for this site," said Bettencourt in his letter.
"As such, we have major concerns with the proposal that has been submitted to you for review," said Bettencourt, who outlined various mechanisms the city has to create affordable housing, including the city's Community Preservation Act Committee, which "has been a strong proponent of affordable housing and has provided funds through the city of Peabody's Department of Community Development to augment the city's federal funds to provide no interest deferred payment loans."
Maiorino shared a sampling of letters from three Peabody residents, all of whom appeared to sign a form email urging support of the project by state and local officials.
A glance at the signatures on Hemisphere's petition shows many of them came from people outside the immediate Emerson Park neighborhood, including those living in and around Peabody Square and the downtown, and from Peabody Housing Authority housing on Connolly Terrace, Wilson Terrace, Bresnahan Street, Eastman Park and Rockdale Park. Some signed their address as "shelter."
Several signatures came from the immediate Emerson Park/Center School neighborhood including residents living on Tanners Court, Franklin Street and Lowell Street. There were a few signatures from residents in Marblehead, Beverly and Salem.
The opponents' petition contained many signatures of those living in the immediate neighborhood of Emerson Park and the Center School, including those from streets adjacent to the vacant hospital site, including King Street, Ellsworth Road, Southwick Road, Lowell Street, Kosciusko Street and Emerson Street, to name a few. Many others who signed the opposition petition live on streets in and around the Center School, such as Irving, Charles and Ray streets, to name a few.
In addition, a range of signatures on the city's petition came from a broad cross-section of residents, including those living in West Peabody, Peabody Square, the downtown and South Peabody, among others.
