PEABODY — Despite the city having fallen into the “yellow” designation by the state when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 amid concerns from parents kids need to get back into class, a split School Committee voted Tuesday night to reopen the Peabody schools with a hybrid mix of in-person and remote learning prekindergarten through grade 12 staring Sept. 16.
Revised plans presented last night also called for families to chose a remote learning plan, and for all students to wear a mask.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, who also serves as the school board's chairman, stepped into the breach to break a 3-3 tie after three hours of both informed and impassioned debate not only among School Committee members, but from parents who weighed in via Zoom. More than 330 people watched the meeting on Peabody TV’s Facebook page.
"Ultimately, I would like to try and give our students a chance to go with the hybrid," Bettencourt said. "I do think adolescents need to be around other adolescents. I think that we have to give the opportunity for students to develop bonds with their teachers, develop bonds with other students, and that's obviously very, very difficult to do remotely, and I'd like to give that opportunity to do that in a hybrid format," said Bettencourt, who also favored the hybrid model for Peabody High.
Bettencourt broke the impasse after School Committee member Jarrod Hochman, who favored returning to in-person learning with students, and School Committee member Andrew Arnotis, who favored a go-slow remote start, went back and forth toward the end of the discussion, which took place for the first time since March in the Higgins Middle School library, with no members of the public weighing in on Zoom.
"There have been zero deaths of anyone under the age of 20 in the state of Massachusetts," argued Hochman, using a raft of COVID-19 statistics to argue the schools should fully reopen.
"To shut down public education with the data that we have is not appropriate," he said, noting that Middleton and St. John the Baptist School in Peabody both plan to reopen for in-person instruction.
Hochman was also concerned about equity of education, so he moved to reopen the schools for in-person instruction five days a week, a motion seconded by School Committee Brandi Carpenter, who also favored a return of kids to the classroom as beneficial to students' well being, a sentiment echoed by School Committee member John Olimpio.
"The safety box is not checked," said Arnotis, who said while he would like students to go back to the buildings, the plan being presented was a "logistical nightmare." He favored spending the rest of the summer perfecting remote learning, in case of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the fall forces the schools to shut down.
"Why do we need to be a test case?" he said.
School Committee Vice Chairperson Beverley Griffin Dunne also had concerns about safety, that plans were not fleshed out enough for her to support, and School Committee member Joseph Amico, who is a teacher in Revere, also worried about the implications of their decision.
"This is more of a community decision, what we decide tonight is not only going to impact our parents and students, it's going to impact the whole community ... If we decide to put students and teachers in buildings, and a spike happens ... that could have dramatic effects on our community."
"I've tried to weigh this position not only as mayor and as the School Committee chair, but also as a parent of four children," said Bettencourt, who will have two children in middle school, a child at Peabody High and his youngest will be entering preschool in the fall.
"It gives me comfort that people have a choice here," Bettencourt said. Parents can opt to have their kids go remotely, for instance.
Hochman then decided to amend his motion to support what Bettencourt advocated.
Superintendent Josh Vadala had proposed a revised reopening plan providing for a mix of in-person and remote learning for those attending pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Because of the complexity of the schedule and transitions from one class to the other, Vadala had proposed the high school start primarily with remote instruction, though some high-needs students would be in school.
Several speakers asked the administration to rethink this plan for the high school, out of concern the students were missing too much by going remotely.
They were worried about students staying engaged, seniors who need guidance support as they apply for college. Other parents worried about their kids' mental health, while others worried about whether students would be able to social distance.
Parent Lisa Applebaum said “I do appreciate everything that has gone into this and all of that but I do have some concerns.”
She said it was not mentioned at the last meeting the high school students would be going 100% remote. She was concerned about her son, a senior.
She said it was a “disaster” going 100% remote in the spring, and she was scared about the upcoming year.
“At this point we need to take into consideration of what is not happening in the city of Peabody as far as the high school,” Applebaum said.
Mary Henry, the president of the Peabody Federation of Teachers, said many members of the teachers’ union also have students in the schools and are invested in the community. As educators, they want to return to the classroom, but they want to do so safely, she said.
“I want nothing more than to give a hug to a student who really needs it, but unfortunately, we are in a pandemic,” Henry said.
Henry said there are too many questions about the hybrid system, including concerns about ventilation and how the virus might spread from children to adults. She said teachers favor remote learning at first.
“This is an incredibly complex decision and there is a lot of moving parts,” said Vadala, who as both a Peabody parent and the head of the schools, he understands why people are conflicted.
“We will provide the best education for our students that we can,” Vadala said.
The district moved to revise its initial hybrid plan based on the city being designated “yellow” in a new color-coded designation for COVID-19 from the state Department of Public Health, with the city showing 14-day rolling average of between 4 and 8 cases per 100,000.
Estimates are the numbers are decreasing, and it’s expected that numbers coming out Wednesday would have Peabody “solidly in the yellow range" Vadala said.
“The decisions will all be based on this data,” Vadala said.
If the city were to move into the red, the schools would immediately pivot to remote learning.
If the district moves back to “yellow,” data for 14 days would be used to determine if the schools could pivot back to hybrid.
Under the revised plan, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten would attend four half days a week, with one group or cohort going in a morning and the other going in an afternoon session, with Wednesday remote.
Grades 1 through 8 would attend at least two days in-person and attend virtually on the other days. The revised plan for the high school had been to go remote, due to the difficulty of scheduling, but the School Committee decided for a hybrid opening, instead.
"There is no right or wrong answer here," Bettencourt said. "But that's kind of my feeling that I can support a hybrid, give our students, our teachers, our administrators the opportunity to see if we can make that happen, and then, depending on numbers, there may have to be adjustments."