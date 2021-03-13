DANVERS — Several changes to the MBTA bus schedules, including the suspension of the 465 bus, are set to take effect on Sunday, March 14.
The 465 bus makes stops at Danvers Square, Salem Depot, Peabody Square, the Liberty Tree Mall and the Northshore Mall.
According to state Rep. Sally Kerans, who represents Danvers, Middleton and West Peabody, this change is indicative of a larger problem — Danvers is not well-served by public transportation.
“For some number of months I've talked about the need to reconfigure the MBTA bus routes in Danvers," she said. “I have observed these three buses coming through my town most often empty, at most three or four riders. And this has been for years, not just during the pandemic.”
Kerans said she previously reached out the T’s general manager, Steve Poftak, about potentially reconfiguring bus routes, and he said he would be open to it.
“A lot of these bus routes were established 30-40 years ago,” she said. “It is time to reassess and reevaluate new routes that serve people's needs to get to a train, whether it's Salem or Beverly.”
Kerans said she is hopeful that she and other lawmakers can work with the MBTA to craft bus routes that better serve the needs of Danvers residents.
"It is a matter of sitting down with maps and schedules, and most importantly, input from the local community saying, 'This is what we need,'" she said, adding that she is confident these changes can be made without "leaving people stranded."
While the pandemic has been tragic, she said, the impact it has had on public transportation has actually provided an opportunity for "big thinking" about how to reconfigure this type of service on the North Shore. Maybe, she said, real change can soon be made that would allow Danvers residents to have better access to public transportation.
Until then, she said she feels terrible for anyone who might have relied on the 465 bus to get from Danvers Square to Salem Depot, and she encourages those folks to reach out to her.
“For those who depend on these routes, we have to help these folks," she said, adding that their feedback would help in her conversations with the MBTA. "We have to find a way for them to get where they need to go, and I think there is a way to do that.”
According to the MBTA website, the upcoming bus changes are being made to “better reflect ridership levels and preserve access and quality of service for transit-critical communities.”
Lisa Battiston, a spokesperson for the MBTA, recommended folks who regularly take the 465 bus from Danvers Square to Salem Depot to utilize the T’s “Trip Planner” to find alternative public transportation. The Trip Planner can be accessed at www.mbta.com/trip-planner.
The Trip Planner recommends two itineraries. The first suggests driving or walking to the Liberty Tree Mall and taking the 435 bus for 37 stops to Washington Street and Western Avenue where the rider can transfer to the 450 bus and ride for 36 stops to Washington and New Derby Street. From there, the rider can walk to Salem Depot. The second itinerary recommends taking the 436 bus from the Liberty Tree Mall for 53 stops to Lynn, and from there, taking the 455 bus for 47 stops to Washington and Derby street.
The Trip Planner estimates that these trips take 1-1/2 to 2 hours.