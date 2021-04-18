BOSTON — The MBTA loses tens of millions of dollars a year because of riders not paying fares, and a plan to modernize the fare collection system could make it worse.
While the T has taken steps in recent years to crack down on fare evaders, the state transit agency is concerned that its plans to upgrade the system by allowing electronic payments and all-door boarding will exacerbate the problem.
Lynsey Heffernan, the T's acting assistant general manager for policy, said the planned upgrades will mean faster, more reliable service for the commuter rail, subways and buses, but will also provide an opportunity for fare evaders to catch a free ride.
"That is the risk we are trying to mitigate," she said during a live-streamed hearing Thursday night. "We know fare evasion has the possibility to go up dramatically."
The MBTA is losing between $10 million to $20 million a year from fare evaders on the commuter rail system alone. Fare evaders on the subway and bus systems cost the state another $5 million to $6 million a year.
The T said those numbers could rise to upward of $30 million a year — above what they are already losing in fare revenue — if there are no mitigation efforts.
To deal with the potential threat, the agency has proposed a new fare "verification" system that will eventually enlist civilian "fare inspectors" authorized to issue citations for riders who get caught without a ticket.
A transportation bond bill, signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in January, decriminalized fare evasion by T riders but allowed the agency to issue civil citations to violators.
The T's proposed new citations will be $50 for a first, second or third offense, and $100 for subsequent offenses. Riders who fraudulently get a fare reduction could be fined $70 per violation.
Transit police or civilian "fare inspectors" will be authorized to issue citations if they witness a person evading a fare or if they "refuse to provide proof of having paid."
The proposed fines are much lower than previous citations for evaders, which ranged from $100 to $600, and included non-renewal of drivers' licenses for failure to pay.
But Staci Rubin, a senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation, told T officials during Thursday's public hearing that the new fines should be reduced. She suggested a $10 fine for the first three violations.
"A $50 fare evasion fine for not paying a $1.50 bus fare is unjust and not helpful," she said.
Replacing the fare collection system is part of Baker's plan to invest $8 billion in modernizing the T following crippling snowstorms in the winter of 2015.
The draft regulations and proposed new fines will go before the MBTA's Fiscal and Management and Control Board on May 10 for consideration.
