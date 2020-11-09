McDonald's mural deemed historically significant

BEVERLY — For years, it was a work of art among Big Macs and ketchup stains. Now a mural from a former McDonald’s on the city’s waterfront has achieved a status not usually associated with fast food.
The Beverly Historic District Commission has voted to declare the mural by renowned Gloucester artist Emile Gruppe as a “significant” piece of the city’s history. The designation will allow the city, which owns the mural, to apply for Community Preservation Act funds to restore it and put it on permanent display for the public.
Bill Finch, the commission chairman, said the mural is important to the city’s history because it was painted by a well-known artist and captured the imagination of those who saw it.
“People have an image of it and a fondness of it, so we felt it was a worthy piece of the city’s history,” he said.
Finch said it was the first time the commission has declared a painting historically significant. It usually considers only buildings.
The McDonald’s was built in 1963 and was among the first of the fast-food chain’s restaurants in Massachusetts. Emile Gruppe and his son Robert painted the mural in the early 1970s when the McDonald’s was expanded to include a dining section out back. They painted a scene of Beverly Harbor directly onto a 23-foot-long wall.
When the McDonald’s closed in 1994, the building was purchased by the city. It has remained mostly empty for years as several attempts to entice a restaurant to the site failed.
But now it looks like a restaurant is about to become a reality. The city signed a 40-year lease last year with restaurant developer Marty Bloom. The city has begun removing asbestos from the building and is scheduled to knock it down in the next two weeks, according to Mike Collins, the city’s commissioner of public services and engineering. Bloom has said he hopes to open the restaurant in the spring of 2022.
In anticipation of all that, the city removed the mural last September and took it to a conservation center in Williamstown, with plans to reinstall it at the Beverly Public Library for public display.
But Collins said the restoration work has been estimated at $46,000, more than the $25,000 the city had set aside for the project from money donated by Algonquin when the company expanded its gas pipeline through Beverly Harbor. Community preservation funds would make up the difference.
In an interview last year, Robert Gruppe, who is now 76, said the mural was not a “monumental” project and was done in only a few days. He and his father used acrylic paint, and even asked a tall guy who was laying tile at the restaurant to paint the mural’s sky.
In its application to have the mural declared historically significant, the city’s planning department acknowledged Robert Gruppe’s comment that the painting was not a “real fancy job” and is less than 50 years old. But it said the mural “retains historic significance for its relation to a prominent North Shore artist, for its high artistic value, and for its representation of Beverly’s culture.”
Emile Gruppe, who died in 1978, started the Gloucester School of Art on Rocky Neck and was known for his impressionistic landscapes. Finch said the mural was once appraised at $30,000. Other estimates have put its value at $65,000. But Finch said the money is not the point.
“We think it has emotional value to people,” he said. “That’s really the bottom line.”
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||