McKenzie fills spot on school committee 

BEVERLY — Kenann McKenzie will represent Ward 2 on the School Committee after the City Council and the School Committee unanimously voted for her during a rare joint meeting on Thursday night.
McKenzie, who lives on Webber Avenue, will take over the seat which is opening up due to the upcoming resignation of current School Committee Member Kelley Feretti on Jan. 1.
Ferretti announced in September that she would step down due to a "lack of respect and professionalism" on the School Committee.
During a presentation given before the vote, McKenzie said if she were chosen to serve on the school committee, she would work to create an equitable environment for all students.
“I know we have made progress when we can no longer look at the variables and the demographics that define someone at birth and predict their life chances,” McKenzie said. “We want to stop being able to do that. We want to stop being able to say based on all of these characteristics that we know where you're going to end up, we know where you're likely to fail. What we want to do is remove barriers. We want to be able to proudly tell our children that they can truly do and be what they want to be.”
McKenzie is the executive director of the Aspire Institute, which offers community engagement and continuing education for education professionals, at the Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development. McKenzie is also an adjunct professor in education leadership and policy at Boston University.
McKenzie also served as executive director of the National Board for Education Sciences for the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and director of operations at F.W. Ballou Senior High in Washington, D.C. She is the education chair and third vice president of the North Shore Chapter of the NAACP.
"While I'm really proud of my accomplishments and the other things that I've achieved, I'm most proud of being a good parent," McKenzie said,saying she believes the most important title she holds is that of parent. "I'm most proud of the fact that I love on everybody's children."
William Karvouniaris, a teacher and lifelong Beverly resident, and Georgia Bills, who served as Beverly state Rep. Jerry Parisella's chief of staff while he was deployed to Iraq, also volunteered to fill the vacancy and gave presentations before the vote.
Committee Member Lorinda Visnick said while she would enjoy working with any of the three candidates, only one fills the committee's "resolution around diversity and inclusion."
“I do believe that that same candidate is uniquely qualified to fill the seat,” Visnick said and nominated McKenzie.
During her pre-vote presentation, McKenzie acknowledged that she is a relative newcomer to Beverly, but she said she feels an obligation to serve the communities where she lives.
“I believe in rolling up your sleeves wherever you are,” she said. “No matter how soon you get there, how long you've been there to do something, you can affirm the things that are meaningful and good and valuable and raise up everyone, and wherever you need to grow and develop you raise up your hands and create solutions. You don't break down. You don't critique, and you don't tear apart, but you look for ways to build each other by helping.”
McKenzie said even though she has only been in Beverly a short time, she's "met some really wonderful minds."
"I do believe we have a great foundation here, and I'd be so humbled to join the team," she said, "and have you all as colleagues and furthering that work."
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
||||