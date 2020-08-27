TOPSFIELD — Sixth District congressional candidate Angus McQuilken is not only a gun violence prevention activist, coalition builder, and life sciences industry relationship builder for a large law firm, he’s also an avid bike rider and a 12-year cancer survivor.
He was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 38.
“Early detection has made all the difference, that is why I’m still here,” said McQuilken, who was treated at Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. His cancer was caught early, in Stage 2. “I’m living proof why it’s important to go to your annual physical.”
As a cancer survivor, McQuilken was urged by a friend to ride in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge. The charity bike ride has raised $717 million for Dana-Farber over four decades and counting.
“When he heard about my diagnosis,” McQuilken said of his friend, “He said: ‘Why don’t you ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, it’s a way to raise money for cancer research and Dana-Farber, and my response was: ‘Well, I haven’t ridden a bicycle a long distance in a long time, but it sounds like something I’d want to do.’”
He registered shortly after recovering from surgery in 2008, and several years later, McQuilken and PMC founder Billy Starr started an annual champagne toast to cancer survivorship as part of the annual ride. This toast, along with the “Living Proof” photo along the Cape Cod Canal, is one of the largest gatherings of cancer survivors in New England each year.
It only makes sense that health care is among McQuilken’s six priorities for the 6th District, along with job creation, gun reform, access to education, addressing the climate crisis and, as a commuter cyclist, transportation infrastructure.
“My focus on health care as a priority is certainly impacted by my experience as a patient,” McQuilken said.
He is also focusing on health care and women’s issues due to his work as vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and as chairman of the Massachusetts Coalition for Choice, where he said they won important victories such as the passage of a bill requiring emergency rooms to make emergency contraception available to rape victims.
Health care is also an issue with the COVID-19 crisis, which McQuilken said “has laid bare the inequities in our health care system,” affecting those who are uninsured and under-insured.
Asked if expanding access to health care means Medicare for All, McQuilken said that first, progress under the Affordable Care Act has to be protected, including protections for preexisting conditions and the ability for young people to stay on their parents’ health insurance until age 26, something the Trump administration is trying to repeal, he added.
“We then need to build on that progress,” said McQuilken, who favors lowering the age of Medicare eligibility from 65 to 60, to broaden access to the program, while creating a public option for every American in which premiums are capped at 8.5% of income, something former Vice President Joe Biden has proposed as he runs for president.
McQuilken has also used cycling to boost his gun reform advocacy and his campaign.
On Aug. 15, he and some supporters rode 45 miles that Saturday across the district from Salisbury to Lynn in a ride called Cycle for Change.
Two years ago, he and his wife Diann (who were engaged then) and other riders took part in a three-day, 200-mile ride from Topsfield to Newtown, Connecticut, to raise awareness about the need for gun reform.
McQuilken said he’s been riding progressive politics longer than anyone in the race. He was the co-founder of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts in 1992 after he graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
He served as chief of staff for 11 years to former Democratic state Sen. Cheryl Jacques, and helped lead the fight for marriage equality, he said.
In 2004, McQuilken, who then lived in Millis, ran for her seat in a special election and was edged out by a then-selectman from Wrentham named Scott Brown. McQuilken subsequently lost in a rematch with Brown in a general election later that year.
He also served as the deputy communications director for the Democratic National Convention Committee in 2004.
The lack of progress on gun violence prevention is one of the main reasons McQuilken decided to run for Congress.
“This is a problem that has not gone away,” he said, noting he’s been working on this issue for three decades. “It’s a problem that is only going to get worse without meaningful federal action to pass meaningful and effective national gun laws.”
McQuilken said more than 40,000 people were killed by firearms last year, “the most ever.” (Of those, suicide accounts for about two-thirds of firearm fatalities).
Thanks to the work of advocates, Massachusetts has the most effective gun laws in the nation, McQuilken said, and the Bay State has a model that works, but there has been a lack of progress nationwide. He co-founded the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence after the massacre of students and teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.
“What we need to do at the national level is form a broad-based national coalition of stakeholder organizations, just like we have done in Massachusetts, so that we can out-lobby the NRA in Congress, not take ‘no’ for an answer until we pass meaningful and effective national gun laws,” he said. “That is my mission.”
Dolly McIlvaine, a retired social worker and Topsfield resident, first met McQuilken in 2016 following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida. Trying to figure out how to respond to ongoing gun violence across the country, she was talking with some friends about this and one of them introduced her to McQuilken. He readily joined their new group, Hands Up for Gun Safety, which became a local grassroots effort to promote education and advocate for “common sense” gun laws.
“He has an amazing ability to build coalitions to work for a common cause, and has over the years — it’s taken 20, 30 years of his career so far — he’s been very successful in small increments in passing (gun) legislation in Massachusetts,” McIlvaine said, which have made the state one of the safest in the nation.
“He’s an amazing communicator. He can reach out to other people and hear their point of view and ultimately reach common ground,” she said. And, she continued, McQuilken is very passionate not just about gun violence, but a myriad of issues facing the nation. “He has a strong passion to right the wrongs that he sees.”
It was McIlvaine who spearheaded that 200-mile ride from Topsfield to Newtown in 2018, but thanks to McQuilken’s tenacity to overcome any obstacles in the way, it came off without a hitch, she said.
“He’s got a lot of grit, a lot of passion,” she said. “Whatever obstacle he faced was not a problem for him.”
John Castelluccio contributed to this report.
Name: Angus McQuilken
Town: Topsfield
Age: 50
Occupation: Life sciences industry relationship executive with a large law firm and adjunct professor teaching pubic relations at Lasell University.
Family: Wife, Diann. Between them, they have four kids ages 9 to 17.