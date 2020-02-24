Meet Peabody's new keeper of the cash

PEABODY — Dianne Full has moved over from Salem's Treasurer's Department to become Peabody's new city treasurer.
Since Jan. 6, Full, of Peabody, has been keeping a watchful eye on the city's coffers.
The vacancy was created when Julie Daigle left the post last June to become executive director of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce. Daigle, the city's first business liaison, had been treasurer since August 2017. The position paid about $77,100 in 2018.
Full, 59, has two grown sons, Calvin, 21, and Connor, 19. She sat down for an interview last week in her office.
Do you live locally?
I do. I live in Peabody up off Washington Street, walking distance.
Have you worked for the city before?
I've worked for the city of Salem for 17 years before that. I worked in the finance office and the last three years I worked in the treasurer's office as the assistant treasurer.
This new role presented a great opportunity for you.
It was. It definitely did, more at the end of my career, I guess ... I would have liked to maybe (have) done it earlier, but, you know, it did, like you said, present itself and so how could I not go for it.
Is Peabody your hometown?
The mayor says it's my hometown because I've lived here over 20 years and I have a house and two boys...
What is your job as the treasurer?
The treasurer is the keeper ... of the money, the finances, not the finances because that's the (role of) the finance office. It's to be in control of all the bank accounts and any of the bonds, any money that we have to borrow. So it's keeping track of the money that we have in house and also the money that we have to borrow for capital projects."
People pay their bills to the treasurer?
No, they don't pay them to me. They pay them to the collectors and then the collectors give us the money to hold... We're the holder of the money, and it's not always cash ... We are in charge of all the bank accounts, the trust funds, the scholarship funds, anything that has to do with the banking and the revenue that comes in, it comes to us. We're the final stop for the revenue that comes into the city ... Keeper of the cash, I guess (she laughs).
What is your educational background?
I went to Salem State and I got a degree in accounting. And, then I worked for several other companies, but I went (to work) for the city of Salem, I worked in the finance office for 17 years ... It was just an opportunity. I had my children and it was a local place, because the company that I had worked (for) prior, it was a food service business ... and we were in Danvers and they moved to Colorado.
Anything else you want people to know about you?
I like to work around the house. I have a little camper I redid. I like doing that kind of stuff.
What's been your impression of the job?
I've been here almost ... a month and a half ... (Mayor Ted Bettencourt's) been great. He's come down a couple times. He's introduced me to people. After my first month he came down and said, "How are things going?" ... So, everybody's been great, very friendly. I mean, obviously, I do miss the people I worked with, because I was there for 17 years in Salem, but everybody's great here, and I really enjoy it, they let me in with open arms... And, I mean, I know more people than I thought I would in City Hall, you know ... I didn't think I would know people, but I guess I know more people than I thought.
Staff writer Ethan Forman
