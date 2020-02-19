SALEM — A garage and several storage containers – along with a car – were destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon in a fire what's being called accidental.
Firefighters were called to 61-R Mason St., at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after a car caught fire inside a garage.
But when firefighters arrived on scene, some two minutes after the alarm was called, they found the detached garage, the vehicle it contained and two outside storage containers ablaze, with flames and heavy black smoke pouring into the sky, said Deputy Chief Keith Pelletier.
The flames in the garage and one storage container, which was made of wood, were under control in minutes, he said, but the second container — which was steel, and padlocked — appeared undamaged. Its contents, however, like those in the wooden container, were virtually incinerated.
Deputy Pelletier said the fire was accidentally started by two men who were working on the underside of the garaged vehicle. Apparently, they were using some sort of heat when they accidentally ignited something on the vehicle's undercarriage. The fire rapidly spread to the floor of the garage, then to its wooden structure and the storage box.
As investigator examined the scene, firefighters cleaned up hot spots until clearing the scene at about 7 p.m. Pelletier said, at this point, the fire appeared to have been accidental. He estimated damages, including the garage, car, storage container and all contents, at about $80,000.
