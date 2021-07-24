Merrimac man ruled dangerous, held without bail on rape charges

NEWBURYPORT – A judge ruled a Merrimac man accused of raping a 74-year old woman is dangerous and ordered him held without bail Friday afternoon.
Judge Peter Doyle made the finding following a dangerousness hearing for William S. Raia, 50, in Newburyport District Court. The case is scheduled for a status hearing via Zoom on Aug. 19 at 10:30 am.
On Tuesday, Raia pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated rape, kidnapping, home invasion, strangulation and assault and battery causing bodily injury on an elderly person.
At Raia's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Kate MacDougall said Raia — who lives within walking distance of the woman's home — slit a screen and went into her house through a window about 9 p.m. on July 3. He accosted her in her bedroom while he held a knife.
MacDougall said Raia beat, stabbed and strangled the woman and over the course of two hours, he "raped her repeatedly." At one point the woman tried to use pepper spray on Raia, but he turned it on her and continued the assault. When the woman had the opportunity, she ran from the house to a neighbor's home, to call police.
Although Raia escaped that night, police tested DNA from a cigarette butt and other evidence at the scene to link Raia to the rape.
The Merrimac police report detailing the assault was impounded by Doyle shortly after Raia's arrest, according to court records.
Raia is represented by attorney Brett Levy.
