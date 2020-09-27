MIDDLETON — The Middleton Electric Light Department has received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association for its efforts to restore power in Wallingford, Connecticut, after Hurricane Isaias.
Middleton Electric facilities coordinator Ken Rollins, truck foreman Brendan Jackson and first class lineman Jeramie Mscisz traveled to Connecticut on Aug. 5 to assist the Wallingford Electric Division, which had more than 4,000 customer outages as a result of the storm.
Over the next four days, the trio worked alongside crews from Braintree and Taunton, along with the Wallingford operations department, to restore power in the area. Rollins said “the devastation was incredible."
"There were trees down everywhere, big trees," Rollins said. "The work is hard, but it is very rewarding.”
Middleton Electric General Manager Michael Cloutier said he was proud of the crew and happy they were able to make a positive impact on the restoration effort.
"Thankfully we weren’t hit by the storm and were able to help," he said.
Middleton Electric participates in the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.
In a statement, Cloutier explained that the network is a significant resource for public power utilities in New England.
"People think we are at a disadvantage during major storms because we don’t have the resources that the big IOU’s like National Grid and Eversource have," he said. "However, we actually have more, much more. The Mutual Aid program provides all the help any Public Power system would ever need. I am very confident that if MELD were ever in need, our Public Power neighbors would be there for us.”