SALEM — Just over a million dollar is being spent on work at the Witch City Mall parking garage, though some are calling for a more aggressive plan to address the aging facility.
The City Council gave green lights to three six-figure garage spending requests at its regular meeting Thursday night. The spending includes $755,000 being borrowed to tackle waterproofing and other infrastructure work on the first level, while another $345,000 is being dropped on contingency and design costs separate from that work.
The City Council’s finance committee dug into the issue Wednesday night, where some — including Ward 2 City Councilor Christine Madore, who represents downtown Salem and those who use the garage, raised concerns the measures would be enough.
“Do the materials have longevity that would cover 10 to 20 years?” Madore asked to city planning staff. “Or is your staff going to come back to us and say, ‘we made this decision 10 years ago to plug the leak. We need another million dollars to plug the leak.’”
The garage and attached mall have a storied history in Salem. Both were built in 1977 at the tail-end of the city’s urban renewal crisis and efforts to save the city’s cultural identity, which followed decades of bulldozing to save Salem’s commercial core from expanded shopping options on Route 128.
The mall itself is owned by Marley Properties after the company bought the property in 2001. The garage, meanwhile, is owned by the city and overlaps a good chunk of the mall.
This isn’t the first time the garage has come up in the City Council chambers, of course; nor is it the first time a seven-digit figure was spent on the garage. About $1.3 million was sunk into replacing its four stairwells in 2017. The elevators there have also since been replaced.
While mall upkeep has been a routine issue for the city, conditions in the garage have led to drainage issues and water leaks that, as gravity goes, have trickled down to the mall tenants. Further, leaks have also been known to short out city-owned lighting and electrical facilities.
“Because of some of the water infiltration and the age of the building, there’s water in the electrical system,” Driscoll said in 2017. “Even the newer upgrades we just made with the automatic ticketing, we had to hard-pipe everything. It’s just a beast of a building in terms of trying to keep water infiltration out.”
This became a slight focus at the finance meeting Wednesday night.
“As the garage was neglected, the water collected,” said Ed Walsh, speaking on behalf of mall tenant Julien Hair Network, at the meeting Wednesday. “Then it turned into a major (issue), ceiling tiles falling down.”
Walsh said the problems haven’t “ruined my business. I’m still in business — whatever.
“But just to have no one doing anything is hurtful,” Walsh said, “and for the city to not care that all these businesses are going out... That’s why I went further, addressed it further.”
Speaking Thursday night, Harrison Road resident Fawaz “Fuzzy” Abusharkh called for the mall to shoulder some of the burden of the work.
“I know it’s our property, but I also know it’s the roof of the mall, and it’s a lot of benefit for them,” Abusharkh said. “Why aren’t they chipping anything in to protect their roof and the garage that people park in for their businesses?”
The City Council unanimously passed both spending requests, though as the matters came up, finance committee chairperson Josh Turiel relayed that these request were the first of many.
“This is the first in a multi-year series of projects,” he said. “We’re starting with the first level, because that’s the level where the water infiltration affects the mall.
“The next fiscal year, the intention is to redo the roof of the garage, take care of that level and then do the underlying levels,” Turiel continued. “We’ve already invested in the stairwells and elevators in the last couple years. ... There are some open questions for the long-term, but this is what needs to be done to get this going.”
