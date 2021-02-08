PEABODY — Ed Greeley initially proposed adding residential apartments to the upper floors when he first bought the building at 58 Pulaski St. in 2018.
Back then, the building — located off to the right as you enter the Pulaski Street industrial park — was just an old, run-down leather mill, Greeley said. Now the building is the home of Mills 58, a sort of trendy indoor marketplace with dining options and dozens of small businesses.
The property is currently zoned for commercial and industrial use, but in December, Greeley filed an application with the city to try and partially rezone the property by right so he can renovate the upper floors of Mills 58 and add 36 apartments. Greeley said he would be open to amending the application to rezone by special permit if the majority of the council thinks that is best.
"Ultimately I’d like to work with them," he said.
Greeley is confident adding housing to the upper levels of the building would have a positive impact on the city and help local businesses, but some city councilors have questions about the plan.
This is not Greeley's first attempt to convince the council to consider allowing residential units at the property. Two years ago, Greeley proposed the idea while councilors were considering a zoning overlay intended to allow 58 Pulaski to house businesses other than those allowed in industrial zones. Councilors were receptive to and approved the majority of the proposed changes in the overlay, but they rejected the multifamily housing component.
James Moutsoulas, the city councilor for Ward 3 where Mills 58 is located, said he is impressed by the work Greeley has done with the old leather mill. Up until this point, he has supported all of the renovations Greeley’s made to the building.
“But when we talk about renovating upstairs to put apartments or something,” he said, “I have to look at it differently. What do the people I represent want? If they tell me wholeheartedly, ‘Yes I am for that,’ then I will probably change my mind.”
Greeley said he was originally in no rush to push forward his plans to add residential housing to Mills 58. But when the pandemic hit, he knew it was time to broach the subject again.
According to Greeley, the pandemic created more of an urgency to bring residential units into Mills 58.
“People were not showing up to the property like they once were, and revenues were not being driven like they once were,” he said, adding that eight businesses located at Mills 58 already made the decision to close because of COVID-19. “The businesses were suffering. The businesses were calling me literally crying over what they are going to do. They didn’t know how to afford their bills or pay their rent. I deal directly with them every day. I'm dealing with real world financial problems because of COVID-19.”
The hope, Greeley said, is that if people live on the upper floors of Mills 58, they will become regular customers for the businesses downstairs.
“We have a family here serving pizza. It would help the family sell more pizza, and it would help the family that sells coffee sell more coffee. The hair salon would have more hair to cut and the day care would have more children to care for.”
Jatinder Kaur, the owner of Little Stars Daycare at Mills 58, said when the pandemic hit, she lost more than 50% of her business.
“The clients apparently can work from home,” she said. “They don’t need daycare.”
Kaur said she believes adding apartments upstairs would greatly improve her business and allow her to hire back the four staff members she had to lay off in the past year.
Moutsoulas said he absolutely understands the argument that adding apartments will bring customers to the businesses at Mills 58.
“If you add apartments or condos anywhere, of course they will help local businesses. They have to spend money somewhere,” he said. “I don't think that is a bad thing. I don't see an argument there that it won't help the local businesses. Of course it would.”
The concern, he said, is that if the council were to approve residential housing at Mills 58, previously zoned for industrial use, it might encourage other developers in industrial parks to seek similar zoning.
“It’s going to be the start of something. It could be a chain reaction,” he said. “What are we doing here? I would love to see that place be successful, and I am doing a good job of helping them become successful, but what do I say to the people in the other industrial parks right now? There are a couple hundred businesses there. Wouldn't they want the same types of zoning?”
He added: “This is going to have an effect on the whole city. If we approve it in Ward 3, you know there are other sites looking for the exact same thing. I know there are people waiting to see what happens here because they want to put housing there too.”
Moutsoulas argued that Peabody is already congested, and rather than adding to that congestion, the city should be focusing on improving infrastructure for cars coming in and out of the city.
“I was never against housing, I'm just for doing the right thing for my ward,” he said. “It’s easy for people to drive by and say, ‘Oh the place looks good.’ Of course it does, he spent money on it. But you have to understand what else goes along with it, what the ramifications are going to be down the line.”
But Curt Bellavance, the director of community development, said he believes adding residential units to Mills 58 would have minimal impact on traffic and congestion in Peabody.
“Typically, residential is less intrusive than commercial,” he said, explaining that certain commercial businesses, like orthodontists and stores, have cars coming and going throughout the day while residential units typically only have cars leaving in the morning and coming back at night. “We actually don't expect any new traffic. We expect any new traffic to just be absorbed into existing traffic.”
Residential units are also less intrusive than industrial business, Bellavance said, because there are typically no large, noisy trucks coming and going throughout the day and night.
He said he would be strongly in support of adding residential units to Mills 58.
“I'm a huge proponent for more residential development in Peabody in general,” he said, adding that the city is in desperate need of more affordable housing. “I believe a positive impact is more likely.”
Mayor Ted Bettencourt also said he is strongly in favor of rezoning Mills 58 for mixed use.
“I think there's a lot of positives there. I still need to get some further information, but I think there are so many positives, and I have a great deal of confidence and trust in Ed Greeley and the work he's done for the city. We need mixed use areas in order to revitalize areas that have struggled and the Pulaski Street area is one that has struggled. I am in favor of those apartments.”
According to Julie Daigle, the general manager at Mills 58, about 15% of the 36 units proposed at the building would be affordable.
“There is a shortage of housing, and this would help,” said Daigle, a former longtime city official. “The rest would be market rate. If I were a councilor, I would welcome the addition of both affordable and market rate housing in Peabody.”
Daigle recently announced her intent to run for Ward 3 city councilor against Moutsoulas.
Bettencourt said he believes creating affordable housing in the city will be a major focus in 2021, but Daigle said she still isn’t positive councilors will vote in favor of rezoning the property.
“We’ve lost other councilors before because Moutsoulas won't support it,” she said. “We need six councilors to support it.”
In previous years, zoning decisions typically required a two-thirds majority of the council, but in January Governor Charlie Baker signed "An Act enabling partnerships for growth" which allows for certain zoning changes to be made with a simple majority.
Moutsoulas said he isn't trying to dismiss the fact that Greeley has transformed the area and added a lot of valuable businesses to Peabody. He said he and his wife have brought business to Mills 58. He said he simply wonders whether or not residents can live peacefully and happily in an industrial area.
"Can they coexist? I don't know," he said. "Have people complained about industrial parks? Of course. The houses across the street complain, so should you put them inside the industrial park? Is that the future? I don't know. Let the people of Peabody make that decision. I haven't heard from them yet."
Greeley said he hopes his request to have the city council consider rezoning Mills 58 for mixed use will be heard in March.
||||