SALEM — City officials are creating policy that will help give minority-run businesses a bigger seat at the table for conducting official city business.
Mayor Kim Driscoll announced the policy change at her State of the City address last week.
“We’re looking at ways that we, as a community, can break down systemic inequalities that may exist,” Driscoll said, “and that includes everything from hiring practices to purchasing efforts.”
Driscoll said the first part of the three-pronged effort — a diversity directory of businesses — will likely play out by the spring.
“Somerville and Cambridge, and maybe even Boston, have diversity directories so we have an opportunity to highlight the minority-owned businesses in our communities,” Driscoll said. “We still have to live within existing state procurement laws, which requires bidding, responsible proposals and things like that for sure. There’s nothing that prevents us from promoting and recognizing that we want our local dollars to be used in an equitable way.”
The second avenue for the policy involves contracts. While the city can’t just lend preference to minority-owned businesses on a whim, Driscoll said it can use minority ownership as one of several means for grading and ranking proposals.
“It essentially enables you to adjust scoring to reflect minority- and women-owned business scoring in at least one category,” the mayor said. “You still have to meet all the others.”
The last avenue for the policy focuses on the state’s “COMMBUYS” system, where businesses compete for what Driscoll described as “micro-purchasing” opportunities in Massachusetts — things like selling bagels or running copying efforts for a high-profile meeting.
“The last thing is working with our minority businesses to help foster getting them on the current state bid list,” Driscoll said. “It’s a designation that, once you have it, you aren’t required to go through all the requirements for bidding. Cities and towns can buy from vendors on that list.”
Driscoll said she hopes the diversity directory can be completed by early spring so the city can work on growing the list.
It’s just one area of equity work the city has to do in 2021, according to the mayor.
“This is very important work. We have work to do within public education, work to do in public health, work to do with hiring practices and public safety,” Driscoll said. “This isn’t the only thing we have to tackle.”
