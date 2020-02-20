SALEM — The absence of a number of Planning Board members forced the postponement of a high-profile project hearing Thursday night without forewarning to those turning out to speak.
A hearing for a 324-apartment proposal at 378, 383 and 387 Highland Ave. and parts of Barnes and Cedar roads was continued to the next Planning Board meeting due to a glut of board member absences at the planned meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 5.
The project was first presented in mid-December at an informal meeting for neighbors. At the time, it was billed as a five-building, 316-unit project wrapping around a neighboring 180-unit project on the site of a formerly proposed, but highly controversial, cineplex development.
Since being presented, the project has gone up to 324 units and shifted the buildings around so they're pulled toward the center of the property, according to project attorney Scott Grover. That move was made amid complaints in December about the height of the buildings alongside the neighboring Barnes/Clark/Wyman community.
A "good-sized public park" was also added to the project, as well as a boost to the size of a U-turn lane near Highland Avenue's intersection with Barnes Road, according to Grover.
But those changes were never heard by neighbors.
At Thursday's meeting, only five of the Planning Board's nine members were in attendance. That led to Grover requesting the hearing be held at the next meeting.
"A big project like this goes multiple meetings, so every time you lose people that haven't heard the presentation, they can't vote at the end," Grover said. "So you want to try to start with as full a board as possible to maintain the number of voters."
Under state law, a project requires two-thirds of the Planning Board to vote in favor for it to pass. Meanwhile, members can miss meetings — but only one, and they must make up for it by reviewing recordings of the meeting and signing a document saying they're caught up on the project, according to Mason Wells, city planner and staff member to the Planning Board. If a member fails to do that or misses more than one meeting, they're ineligible for voting on the project.
Once Grover requested the hearing be postponed to March 5, board vice-chairperson Matt Veno — leading the meeting in chairperson Ben Anderson's absence — called attention to the number of residents who turned out to hear the presentation.
After voting to postpone the meeting, Veno said, "our apologies. That's really on us to get a quorum of the board."
"The petitioner has the right to ask for a continuance if they're concerned that, in future meetings, they may not have enough members of the board to vote," Veno said after the meeting ended. "That's what they asked for."
Before the hearing was delayed to March, the room was already filled beyond capacity by the crowd.
The overflow turnout disrupted a neighboring meeting on the city's snow-management practices, which frequently had attendees coming out of that meeting to ask the crowd of neighbors to quiet down or move along.
Lorelee Stewart, a Barnes Road resident and co-chairperson of the Barnes/Clark/Wyman neighborhood group, said the incident was "a really big letdown."
"A lot of people are opposed to this project, have concerns about the plans that have been presented, and they want a chance to voice their concerns," Stewart said. "I'm a little frustrated with the board members, because they should be doing everything they can to attend, and they know this is a big project that'll require many Planning Board meetings."
Those thoughts were echoed by Ward 3 City Councilor Patti Morsillo.
"I don't know if it was avoidable through communication, but it wasn't the developer's fault. They were here to do their thing," Morsillo said. "With so many neighbors turning out to just turn around and go home, it's disappointing."
Veno said he understood "the frustration when folks take time from their busy lives to come to a meeting only to have it continued. But understand that we're volunteers who take time from our busy lives too, every other week, and sometimes life intervenes. It is not ideal, but it happens."
Those remarks were echoed by board member DJ Napolitano, who was among those who couldn't attend the meeting.
"Agree with PB member Veno," Naploitano tweeted. "I was one that was unable to attend tonight due to a prior work commitment. I do my best to attend all meetings possible, but like PB board member Veno said sometimes work/ life intervenes."
