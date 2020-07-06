Some North Shore voters say the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic upheaval that has followed, and renewed calls and protests for social justice may not change people's opinions as the 2020 election approaches.
Instead, these events may have hardened opinions when it comes to the campaigns of Republican President Donald Trump and his likely Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Jaclyn Corriveau, 29, of Peabody, works in banking and has been able to stay employed by working from home. She has a degree in political science and has been active politically, running for state representative and for ward councilor in the past.
"It's been tough," said Corriveau, who is a Republican. "I've had a very sick family member, but luckily he pulled through."
Corriveau took time off to care for him after he spent two weeks in the hospital. She has heard from people who have lost relatives and friends.
Does she think the coronavirus and the weakened economy have altered voters' attitudes?
"I think I'm more a hyper-local person, but it's hard to avoid noticing the landscape," she said. "From what I see, I don't think it's changed people's minds."
Another Peabody resident, retiree Russell Donovan, 71, is an independent who has run for ward councilor and mayor in the past. From his perspective, he hasn't seen the impact on the economy from the coronavirus shutdowns, but has heard from those who work minimum wage jobs and who, thanks to the federal government's relief package, are receiving a $600 bonus on top of their unemployment benefits.
This, he says, has proven to be a disincentive for them and others to return to work.
West Peabody's Bob Croce, 58, works as the chief executive for a clinical lab training information company. The pandemic, and working from home, has left him a bit stir crazy.
"It's frustrating because my wife and I like to do traveling on the weekends and go out to a lot of different things that we enjoy so it's infringing on that," he noted. "My level of frustration is high."
A Democrat who has run for state representative and ward councilor in the past, Croce says he holds a mix of progressive and conservative ideas.
"I'm definitely not a supporter of the president," said Croce, who faults Trump's lack of leadership on COVID-19. "I think he waited eight weeks too long to respond."
Long active in politics, Shirley Raynard, 77, of Middleton, is a Democratic state committeewoman and a retired director of the Flint Public Library in Middleton. She thinks the "perfect storm" of the coronavirus, recession and racial tensions could alter voter sentiment in the fall.
"Obviously, the virus, that's still going on and it may still be with us for a long time," Raynard said.
"I see it stepping backward," she said about how the country has regressed on race issues since she and her husband, Ed, took part in lunch counter protests in Prince George's County, Maryland, when they were students at American University.
Amid the ongoing partisan fight over when and how to reopen the economy, voters said it's debatable whether this will hurt or help Trump's reelection chances.
"I don't think it's going to affect the president too much because it's really about the governors," Corriveau said.
Donovan said there will be an ongoing partisan fight over the reopening due to 2020 being an election year. And, he says that Republican Gov. Charlie Baker went overboard in shutting down the state. He questioned why big box stores were allowed to stay open, but mom and pop shops were forced to close.
Raynard said it's the governors, not Trump, who have been providing leadership during the pandemic.
"If anything, we have a lot less deaths in Massachusetts," Raynard said. "Everything (National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director) Dr. (Anthony) Fauci said, Governor Baker did."
When it comes to whether the response was overblown, Croce said that depends on where you live and how impacted a region was by the virus. He noted that he was able to stay safe in his suburban home and still be able to collect a paycheck.
"I think of working class people who aren't as fortunate as I am who can't stay at home," he said.
Racial injustice and the election
The Black Lives Matter movement could have an impact on the presidential race, Raynard said, because demonstrators are a diverse mix of young and old.
During a rally in Middleton Square she helped organize in early June, she was worried the turnout would be underwhelming. But the rally attracted nearly 300 people, including many students from Masconomet Regional High dressed in black and carrying homemade signs.
Donovan says there is a need for equal treatment of people of color. But politically, he says things may have swung too far the other way. The issue boils down to how police react.
"I think the politicians around here are going to ruin our system," he said. "What it's going to be is more training. What is training, but life experience?"
Croce said the push for social justice is important, but he was also "happy to see things moderate in terms of protests."
"The phrase, 'defund the police' is dangerous for Democrats," he said. While police reform is necessary, the push to defund police could potentially scare independent, white, conservative voters in swing states who voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008.
Corriveau said the issue could have engaged a lot of people who otherwise might not be active politically.
As someone who is biracial (half her family is Chinese), she said that she's been beside herself seeing reports of hate crimes against Asian-Americans due to the pandemic. She understands the anger and sorrow around the need to address the issue.
As to whether the push for social justice will affect the outcome of the race in November: "I have to look at an electoral map to determine whether it's going to move the needle on the presidential race," Corriveau said.
