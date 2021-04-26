Montserrat announces congressional art competition winners 

BEVERLY — Montserrat College of Art has announced the winners of this year's 6th District Congressional High School Art Competition and Show.
Winners in the 27th annual competition were chosen from a wide field of work by students at public and private schools in the 6th Congressional District. They submitted two-dimensional artwork in a variety of media, including oil, acrylics, watercolor, colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal, collages, lithographs, silkscreen, block prints, mixed media, photographs, and computer-generated graphics.
The winning piece, "Serenity," is the work of Pui Ching Siu of Reading Memorial High School. It will be framed and sent to Washington, D.C., where it will hang in the Capitol building for one year alongside winners from other congressional districts across the country.
The award ceremony was held virtually on April 10. Salem Congressman Seth Moulton, who represents the 6th District, sent citations and honorable mentions to the winners in the mail, as well as varying levels of scholarship awards to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program.
Other honorees:
First prize: Yuzhe (Charlie) Tian, St. John’s Preparatory School
Second prize: Olivia Scott, Masconomet Regional High School
Third prize: Julia Bottarelli, Landmark School
Best of School awards: Max Warnock, Manchester Essex Regional High School; Catherine Cheseldine-Ackerman, Rockport High School; Maeve Snell, Andover High School; Virginia Betts, Beverly High School; Charlie O’Hare, Bishop Fenwick High School; Finn Donovan, Ipswich High School; and Yvonne Chen, Lynnfield High School.
Honorable mention: Parker Brooks, Manchester Essex Regional High School; Ellen Pechinsky, Andover High School; Serena McCarthy, Bishop Fenwick High School; Jenna Rucker and Gaby Matte-Roy, Landmark School; Alexa McCarthy, Masconomet High School; Tara Parsons, Reading Memorial High School; and Spencer Lawson, St. John’s Preparatory School.
Visit montserrat.edu/congressional-art-show to see a virtual gallery of the pieces submitted this year.