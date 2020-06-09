BEVERLY — Montserrat College of Art's annual art auction and scholarship fundraiser has gone digital for the first time in 34 years.
The event, called Artrageous, is usually a large, live-auction event, but has been moved online this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The silent auction began June 1 and will remain open until June 12 at 9:30 p.m., the night of the live auction. The live auction will begin at 6 p.m. and will include special messages from students, artists and Montserrat leadership.
Anyone wishing to register, bid, donate or just check out the art can do so at www.montserrat.edu/auction/.