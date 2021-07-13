PEABODY — The portion of the historic O’Shea building in Peabody Square which houses La Siesta Restaurante, Stanzy’s Country Ranch and multiple apartments is for sale.
Four years after purchasing 1-3 Main St., Pat Todisco of Todisco Properties has listed the properties for $9.2 million, Todisco said. Todisco did not say why he decided to put the building on the market, but he said he was proud of the work he did to renovate the two properties with his son and business partner, Steven Todisco.
“This building will always be a monument to our downtown Peabody,” Pat Todisco said. “It is the crown jewel of our downtown, and my son and I were able to do something special with it.”
According to Mayor Ted Bettencourt, the buildings were vacant for several decades before the Todiscos purchased the properties for $1.47 million at a foreclosure auction in 2017.
“I always felt there was opportunity and potential for those buildings, and Pat was the right person to help make that happen,” Bettencourt said. “His investment was first class, the project was first class, and he's helped our downtown tremendously.”
The Todiscos transformed the interior of the building, spending millions to renovate the space for both commercial and residential use in an attempt to help revitalize the downtown.
Bettencourt said the Todiscos shared city officials' vision for the downtown, which is why they were the perfect candidates to receive a loan from the Community Development Authority intended to aid in the renovation. He said he wasn't sure exactly how much of the loan has been paid off, but he knows the Todiscos are "in good financial standing with the city."
"Pat Todisco, by investing in our city and sharing in our vision for a mixed use — which was really was what we were looking for — helped our city tremendously," Bettencourt said. "And I am very thankful and appreciative that Pat and his family made that investment."
The future owner of the two properties is still unknown. Todisco said he will only sell to buyers who share his values and are interested in continuing the effort to rejuvenate the downtown.
“I would feel like I'm a richer person if I made less money and had the right situation,” he said, adding that he will make sure the future buyer will honor existing lease agreements. “We will know ‘This is the right buyer' because this buyer will continue the visions we have for downtown. We are choosing to wait it out and make sure it's the right people who will have the right impact for Downtown Peabody."
Bettencourt said he hopes the new owners will be able to continue the work which the Todiscos started.
"I feel like we've been taking positive steps over the past several years," he said. "Certainly COVID hurt us just as it has every city, but I do believe we are on the rebound, and I look forward to working with whoever purchases the property."
According to Todisco, he was always motivated by a desire to help the city and make his family proud. When he looks at 1-3 Main St., Todisco said he is proud.
"You have to have your proudness, and as long as you have your proudness you will be all right,” he said, reflecting on advice his mother gave him. “I am a very emotional person. I care about my family name, and when I look at that building, I can say I have my proudness which my mom instilled in me. That building will always have a space in my heart."
He added that working on these two properties alongside his son was an "amazing" experience.
Even though he might not own property downtown once the properties sell, Todisco said he hopes to be involved in the downtown again in the future.
“I want to make sure that the downtown continues going in the right direction, so I will always be involved when I can," he said.
