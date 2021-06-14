Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.