MIDDLETON — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Middleton Jail has increased to 13 inmates, three correctional officers and one contractor as of Thursday, the Essex sheriff's department said.
That's more than double the number first reported on Monday, when six cases were confirmed among residents of the 240D housing unit.
"We’re continuing to follow healthy and safety protocols set forth by the CDC and state Department of Public Health," said Gretchen Grosky, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's department.
The jail last month suspended visitation by anyone other than attorneys, who are allowed no contact with their clients, and increased cleaning at the facility.
Coppinger said earlier this week that the cases are also being reported to a "special master" designated by the Supreme Judicial Court in response to an emergency petition brought by the Massachusetts ACLU, the state public defender's office and a group of other defense attorneys seeking the release of inmates.
