Danvers and Topsfield are among towns announcing their first positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
On Sunday, the Danvers Board of Health announced the town's first case.
"The test results came back very recently, and the case is currently under investigation to identify close contacts if any," according to a press release from Danvers Public Health Director Mark Carleo. “These results confirm what was already understood, and that is this disease has already been present in our area. This positive result is a sign that increased testing appears to be underway. This will help us to identify contacts quicker, and issue quarantine orders to prevent further spread."
Like Danvers, Topsfield has also declared a state of emergency and said in a letter to residents there are those in town who have tested "positive" or who have been exposed to COVID-19.
"All patients with this diagnosis have been isolated at home as required by the Department of Public Health," according to a letter from Town Administrator Kevin Harutunian, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Jen Collins-Brown and Health Agent Wendy Hansbury.
Topsfield is also seeking donations of personal protective equipment including masks, cleaning material, splash suits and gowns as members of the Fire Department are likely to encounter people with COVID-19.
Collins-Brown said in an interview that at 2 p.m. Monday, people could drop off donations of masks, gloves and N95 respirator masks at the Proctor School.
Other measures the town of Swampscott — which reported one positive case — has taken to encourage social distancing include signs posted along the beach letting walkers know what 6 feet apart looks like.
The town has also removed basketball hoops from playgrounds as they proved too tempting for young people over the weekend, at a time when public health officials are encouraging kids not to play in groups.
"We have to stress isolation is the only way we can keep people safe," said Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald. He encourages people to get outside and take a walk on the beach, just not too close to one another. Fitzgerald said they are working with the state and on Monday morning, they held a conference call with 60 municipal leaders.
"Many of us feel strongly we should have more rigorous measures to ensure isolation," he said.
State medical officials, he said, are saying that the only thing that's going to make a difference in flattening the curve of the peak of cases is staying isolated.
