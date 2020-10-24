BOSTON — State education officials reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts public schools this week, including 129 among students engaged in hybrid and in-person learning models.
The other 73 cases reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education from Oct. 15-21 were among school district staff with building access. The total case number in the department's Thursday evening report is up from last week's 92 student and 68 staff cases.
Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley on Tuesday said concern "that schools were going to be seen as super-spreading places has been somewhat unfounded," and Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday struck a similar note.
"The real-life experience and the research with respect to schools is overwhelming at this point, that schools are not the spreaders, the kids in schools are not spreaders of COVID," Baker said. "There's no better example of that right now than the parochial schools in Massachusetts. They have 28,000 kids, 4,000 employees who have been back in-person learning since the middle of August, and they have a handful of cases."
The education department this week began including in its case report the total number of people who are accessing public school buildings, saying the 129 COVID-positive students came from approximately 450,000 who are attending in-person school at least some of the time, and the 73 staff cases were among a workforce pool of roughly 75,000.
At six each, Methuen and Lincoln-Sudbury logged the most new student cases, followed by five in Northboro-Southboro and four each in Chelmsford, Gloucester, Hudson, Marshfield, Peabody and Waltham. Fitchburg, Lawrence, Lynn, Malden and West Springfield topped the list for staff cases reported over the week, at three per district, followed by two in Boston, Fall River, New Bedford, Acton-Boxborough, Groton-Dunstable, Revere and Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical.
