SALEM — This life-changing moment is on the house.
Several Salem organizations teamed up Thursday to provide children and youth of color a special, free screening of "In The Heights," a musical adapted to the silver screen by director Jon Chu. The story centers around Usnavi de la Vega, a Dominican bodega owner in the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights who dreams of a better life.
"This movie is a celebration of what it means to be Latino in the United States and all that entails — culture, music, language, food, dance," said Charlie Joyce, director of Hispanic Ministries at St. Mary, Queen of the Apostles, which helped distribute tickets for the screening. "It's a celebration of not only Latino identity, but also perseverance in the face of hardship."
Cinema Salem, it turns out, was the perfect vehicle for telling that story.
After the theater faced an uncertain future, 2021 saw it saved by local residents Marshall Strauss and Elaine Gerdine. As they reopened the theater but before the doors opened publicly, they immediately made it available to non-profit organizations for a season of bring-your-own-movie nights thanking those organizations who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic to keep society sane.
"In The Heights" also has its own pandemic story. It was filmed in 2019 and scheduled for release ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be eventually postponed. The movie finally hit theaters in June, and Cinema Salem was one of the theaters nearby that carried it, according to Strauss.
"There was a tremendous amount of community interest in this film. It's the only film we've brought back," Strauss said. "And we had to negotiate with Warner Bros. to do it, because Warner Bros. has wrapped up its first-run activity. ... They're moving to the Blu-Ray release."
The theater reached out, however, and got Warner Bros. to agree to a one-day license for two final private screenings, Strauss said. The first went to Children's Friend & Family Services, a Lynn-based family support organization. The second screening sought to put the movie in front of youth living in The Point.
"When we first showed In The Heights, there was a strong desire to get more of the Latino community to see the film, period," said John Andrews, executive director of Creative Collective, a cinema partner and supporter of the free movie on Thursday. "The movie came and went pretty quickly, so we didn't have the opportunity to do the screenings we wanted to do."
In addition to Creative Collective and the Mary, Queen of the Apostles Parish, tickets were distributed by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, North Shore Community Development Coalition, Salem Pantry and the Point Neighborhood Association, according to Strauss. All costs — Warner Bros. still gets a cut of each ticket, even if they're free — were covered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.
Even with that help, Cinema Salem's contribution can't be forgotten, according to Angela Quintan, a Salem resident and organizer of the parish's youth group.
"It's exciting, especially for the youth group," Quintan said. "Once they heard about it, they were so happy. They're all residents in Salem, so to... you know, have a local theater open is exciting. I hope we can keep it going."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||