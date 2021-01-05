Motel to remain after neighbors object to apartment plan

BEVERLY — The longest-running motel in Beverly will remain a motel after neighbors objected to a plan to convert it into apartments.
Developer Peter Lutts said Monday that he will drop his proposal to turn the Beverly Garden Suites into a 22-unit apartment building and is now planning to keep it operating as a motel.
"It's been a staple in Beverly forever," Lutts said. "We're going to keep the name and hopefully be good operators like the previous owners have been."
Beverly Garden Suites is located at 5 Lakeview Ave. along Route 1A in North Beverly. It has been owned and operated for years by the husband-and-wife team of Ron and Brenda Spence.
Lutts has an agreement with the Spences to buy the building and applied to the city's Zoning Board of Appeals to allow the change in use to apartments. The Zoning Board has not yet made a decision, but Lutts said he is planning to keep Beverly Garden Suites as a hotel after neighbors raised concerns, mostly about parking, at a hearing in November.
"We got a lot of opposition, so we decided we're going to operate it as a motel and hope for the best," Lutts said.
Ron Spence purchased what was then the Lakeview Motor Lodge in 1976. His wife Brenda became part of the operation in 1992.
Brenda Spence said she has been running the 22-room motel for the last few years as her husband, who is 88, is dealing with health problems. The motel remained open even during the pandemic until Nov. 1, when the decision was made to close.
"With the COVID virus and everything, I just want to spend time with him while we still can," Brenda Spence said. The couple lives next door to the motel.
Brenda Spence said many people in Beverly hardly knew the motel was there, but they were supported by loyal customers and a dedicated staff of employees.
Spence said Beverly Garden Suites attracted a variety of customers — parents of local college students for graduations and drop-offs; business people who would book a room for a month or more; Beverly natives who lived in Florida and would return every year for Beverly Homecoming; tourists visiting Salem for Halloween; and Boston Marathon runners who would use the nearby North Beverly train station to get into Boston.
Some people even lived at the motel for more than a year while paying on a week-to-week basis, she said.
"When we put a message on our website saying we were closing we got lovely, lovely emails saying, 'I'm so sorry. We loved staying there. We've been staying there for 20 years,"" Brenda Spence said. "The rooms were quite lovely. Our housekeeping staff treated it like their home."
Lutts said the building is in "really good shape" and he hopes to reopen it next spring after some renovations. He also owns a hotel in Rockport called The Cove and said he is looking beyond the pandemic to a time when business will pick up again. The only other hotels in Beverly are the The Cabot Lodge on Cabot Street and the Wylie Inn and Conference Center at Endicott College.
"I feel like when this is over there will be a big desire to travel because everybody's been staying in for so long," Lutts said. "It's a great location, near the train. I think the long-term future of it is great."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||