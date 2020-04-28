DANVERS — The rain, wind and global coronavirus pandemic couldn't stop family and friends of Irene Francis "Frannie" Bianchi from celebrating the longtime Salem resident's 100th birthday Friday.
Bianchi was bundled up outside one of her daughter's homes on Kirkbride Drive for the surprise parade of cars and public safety vehicles that came by around 12:45 p.m.
"She was really thrilled about the parade," said granddaughter Shannon Bessin, of Boxford, who planned the parade over the past few weeks with her sister, Jaime Andrews, of Marblehead.
The parade included about 30 family and friends, some of whom had driven from different states. The motorcade also included two state police cruisers, three Danvers police cars and a Danvers fire truck.
Bianchi was born in Lowell on April 24, 1920 — after the great Spanish flu pandemic from 1918-19 — and her family moved to Salem in 1929. She came from a family of seven (four boys, two girls) and her six siblings have all since died, Bessin said.
She worked at Mohegan's Market where she met her husband, Albert Biaggio Bianchi. The couple married in 1941 and lived on Jackson Terrace in Salem. They had three daughters who were raised in Salem, first on Jackson Terrace before the family moved to Castle Road in 1963. Daughter Joan Aucone lives in Danvers, while Nancy Adrien lives in Maine and Alice Bianchi lives in Salem and Florida.
Bianchi started working at Sylvania on Boston Street in Salem in 1962, and later worked at a plant on Loring Avenue.
In 2000, Albert Bianchi — who served in the Army in World Ward II, then worked as a mason and in a leather factory in Peabody — died. Bianchi had four grandchildren (one has since died) and she has six great-grandchildren who visit with her often.
The parade rolled by the home of Aucone, Bessin's mother, where Frannie was visiting as she greeted family and friends.