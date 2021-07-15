DANVERS — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash with a motor vehicle about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Route 114.
Little is known, as police were still at the crash site as of 8:45 p.m.
They confirmed only that the accident took place approximately in front of Kane's Flower World on Route 114/64 Andover Street at the Danvers/Peabody line.
The operator was believed to be heading toward Peabody at the time.
The operator, whose identity was not released, was transported to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries.