DANVERS — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash with a motor vehicle about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Route 114.

Little is known, as police were still at the crash site as of 8:45 p.m.

They confirmed only that the accident took place approximately in front of Kane's Flower World on Route 114/64 Andover Street at the Danvers/Peabody line.

The operator was believed to be heading toward Peabody at the time.

The operator, whose identity was not released, was transported to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries.

 

