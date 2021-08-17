Moulton blasts 'disaster' in Afghanistan

SALEM — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, called the unfolding situation in Afghanistan a "disaster" and repeated his plea for the Biden administration to evacuate allies immediately.
"To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest," Moulton said in a statement on Sunday. "Worse, it was avoidable."
Moulton, who served four tours in Iraq as a U.S. Marine, for months has been calling for the immediate evacuation of U.S. allies in Afghanistan to protect them from the Taliban as the United States withdrew its troops from the country. On Sunday, the Taliban assumed control of the presidential palace in Kabul, marking a takeover of the country that the U.S. military had been trying to prevent for two decades. Thousands of Afghans flooded the airport in Kabul trying to escape the country.
Moulton was part of a group on June 24 that unveiled a plan to evacuate more than 17,000 Afghan allies and their families to Guam, where they could wait safely for their applications for U.S. protection to be processed. In his statement on Sunday, Moulton said evacuations have been held up by "onerous visa requirements where a typo can condemn an ally to torture and death."
"We need to rectify this immediately," he said.
Moulton said the "tragedy" was set in motion by former President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's secret negotiations with the Taliban "in order to meet a campaign promise."
Moulton said the U.S. accomplished its initial mission of killing Osama Bin Laden and diminishing the threat of terrorist attacks against Americans. U.S. troops also gave Afghans, especially women and girls, "two decades of a taste of freedom — more hope, liberty, and opportunity than they would have ever had without the tireless work and irreparable sacrifices of our troops," he said.
But he also said, addressing Afghanistan veterans and their families, "I am too honest to stand here today and try to convince you that your sacrifice was worth it."
Moulton said the events in Afghanistan should serve as a "wake-up call" to Congress, noting that leaders of both parties over the years have failed to hold votes to reauthorize the conflict.
"For that, all of us in Congress should be ashamed," he said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
