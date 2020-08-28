SALEM — In 2004, during the Iraq War, a corporal in then-1st Lt. Seth Moulton’s platoon told him: “You oughta run for Congress someday, sir, so this (expletive) doesn’t happen again.”
It’s a story the 41-year-old Harvard-educated, U.S. Marine Corps veteran says motivated him to run for Congress, after fighting in a war he sharply criticized.
And the story informs much of the three-term congressman’s job, he said, including work on veterans issues and co-sponsoring a bill to designate 988 as a national mental health suicide prevention hotline number.
“I got into politics because I’ve seen the consequences of failed leadership in Washington,” said Moulton, who is facing two challengers in the state primary on Sept. 1, “and I’ve seen it in very real and human terms. Lives lost.”
During his brief run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Moulton, who grew up in Marblehead and lives in Salem, revealed his own struggles with mental health from his time in combat as a way to lessen the stigma associated with seeking treatment.
Moulton, who was discharged with the rank of captain in 2008, said his platoon still stays in touch.
So, what do they think about him being a congressman?
“Oh, they are very proud of me...” he said. “You know, they think it’s great and they sometimes come to me for help, too. We keep in touch as friends, but I feel fortunate that I’ve been able to help out some of them with the problems veterans across the country struggle with after they come home. And they’ve helped me too...
“I think my platoon was a big influence for me in finding the courage to talk about mental health, because some of them shared their struggles with post-traumatic stress with me even before I shared mine with them,” he said.
One of the things Moulton said he is most proud of was his decision to share his story of post-traumatic stress on the campaign trail along with the release of an ambitious mental health plan for the country. Afterward, he said thousands of people reached out to him and said: “Thank you for doing this, because now I can share my story, too. And I’m going to get help, and I’m going to get better.”
Moulton was elected in 2014 after winning the Democratic primary against former nine-term Salem Congressman John Tierney. He then defeated Republican former state Sen. Richard Tisei, of Wakefield. Moulton was unopposed for a second term, and won against Republican Beverly businessman and Army Special Forces veteran Joseph Schneider in 2018.
Moulton acknowledges criticism he has gotten for his presidential bid, which his opponents say took him out of the district instead of representing it. Moulton, whose young daughter, Emmy, was born in October 2018, was in the race from April to August, but never polled high enough to make the debate stage.
“I ran for president because I love our country, and I saw our country under attack from a dangerous man and I thought we needed a combat veteran to take him on,” Moulton said of President Donald Trump. “So, I’m glad I gave it a shot but there’s probably nothing more rewarding about my presidential run than the impact I was able to have on mental health, and it’s given me a platform now to have that impact now and make a bigger change in Congress.”
Shortly after leaving the race, Moulton endorsed Vice President Joe Biden’s run for president. Moulton said Biden mentored him when he came to Congress.
“I think that Biden is the leader that we need right now because he’s a uniter, always has been, because he is able to reach out to every wing of the Democratic Party as well as independents and many Republicans,” he said.
On the issues, Moulton said his record is a progressive one, saying he was one of the first in the Massachusetts delegation to advocate for legalization of cannabis and commute sentences for minor cannabis possession. He said he has called for legalized opioid injection facilities, sentencing reform, a new voting rights act and allowing those who served time the right to vote.
“And, I’m on the record for ending cash bail,” he said.
In talking about criticism he has received for his record in Congress, Moulton said when he was elected five years ago, he promised change.
“I said, Congress is not working, it’s not serving the American people, and therefore we need change. And, of course, there are people who are opposed to change, and there are people who will criticize me for pushing for change, just like people have criticized other change-makers like (U.S. Sens.) Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.”
Moulton has fielded his share of flak for his leadership challenge to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, just after Democrats flipped the House and the Democratic leader was attempting to win back her former post. Moulton, who talks about his Serve America organization’s role in working to flip the House to Democratic control, ultimately voted for Pelosi as speaker, but said they did win concessions from House leadership, including term limits for top positions and a climate change subcommittee.
“It’s revisionist history because of course all these candidates who won in 2018 were elected on a promise to vote for a new speaker, and, you know, change is hard and we did change,” he said, adding that the only people who keep coming back to this fight are his opponents. Pelosi, he said, has moved on from this fight, and he has delivered for the district.
“I mean, name another congressman who has delivered a billion dollars to his district in Massachusetts?” Moulton said, referring to defense funding over several years for General Electric’s Improved Turbine Engine Program at the Riverworks plant in Lynn.
“Change is hard,” he said.
For his wife Liz, one thing she wishes more people could readily see about her husband is the care, generosity and kindness he brings to relationships and his work. This is no more evident than in his relationship with their daughter, Emmy, she says, who has been keeping her father company on some of his recent travels through the district.
“I never thought an almost 42-year-old could be best friends with a 2-year-old,” Liz Moulton said, “but he is.”
She noted the pandemic has given her husband more time to spend at home with his family. “He just loves it,” she said. “He reasons with her (Emmy) and is kind to her... I could cry it’s so beautiful to see them together.”
And he loves his job too, she added. From the moment Emmy was born, they tried to figure out a balance with family time — which was a big priority for them — and the demands of work, for each of them.
“People don’t always see the sweetness and kindness of him,” she said. “Sometimes the way he sounds and seems is not who he really is.” Behind the scenes, he literally spends hours on the phone “with his vets.”
“The guy would give the shirt off his back to anybody,” she said.
John Castelluccio contributed to this report.
Name: Seth Moulton
City: Salem
Age: 41
Occupation: U.S. Representative, Mass. 6th District
Family: Wife Liz, daughter Emmy, who turns 2 in October.